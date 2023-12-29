JonBenet Ramsey case 'ready for' DNA testing when 'validated technology' becomes available: police

The Boulder Police Department said Thursday that the Colorado Cold Case Review Team has "spent the last year preparing for" a review of JonBenet Ramsey's unsolved, 1996 homicide case, which will include DNA testing when the right technology becomes available.

The Ramsey family reported six-year-old JonBenet missing on the morning of December 26, 1996, and Boulder police — along with JonBenet's father, John Ramsey — later found her strangled to death in the basement of their home. Before discovering her body, police also discovered a ransom note demanding $118,000 in exchange for the girl.

"DNA testing continues to be an investigative focal point. DNA testing was previously completed, but the science behind DNA testing continues to rapidly evolve. [BPD] is working with leading DNA experts from across the county [sic] to ensure the latest forensic techniques are used to analyze remaining DNA samples," BPD said in a Thursday press release. "The evidence has been preserved and will continue to be ready for testing when there is proven and validated technology that can accurately test forensic samples consistent with the evidence available in this case."

Authorities have "digitized all evidence" to create a searchable database that includes thousands of files of information, including more than 21,000 tips, a thousand interviews conducted across 17 states and two foreign countries and identification samples from 200 people. The files also contain nearly 2,500 pieces of evidence and about 40,000 reports, police said.

The department added that a "fresh inventory" of all the evidence collected in the case has been created with help from the FBI, and authorities are in the process of reviewing the Colorado Cold Case Team's recommendations on how to move forward with the 27-year-old murder case.

John Ramsey told Fox News Digital last week that he thinks "there's still hope for some movement and progress based on the new leadership and in the organization."

"So we're cautiously hopeful that there is some progress and effort being made to do those things we've asked be done," he said.

But Ramsey says even if "the killer confessed, was arrested, convicted and in prison," a small percentage of Americans would still "not believe it."

"For the people that matter, we have lots of friends, lots of support. And I told people, look, once your reputation is blemished, fairly or unfairly, it never goes back to pure white. There's always going to be doubters and skeptics," he said. "It's the same crowd that thinks Elvis lives in Boca Raton still, and there is no moon landing. . . . The Bible calls them fools."

"I am grateful for the Cold Case Review Team’s independent assessment and the recommendations provided regarding this tragic case," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a Thursday statement. "We will continue to pursue all leads and explore technology advancements to identify JonBenet’s killer. I also commit to providing the community and family with investigative updates as new evidence emerges."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said he is "grateful for the hard work and collaboration of the multi-agency group that reviewed the entire case file and presented the case to the Cold Case Review Team."

"Also, I sincerely appreciate the time, expertise, and input provided by the members of the Cold Case Review Team," he said. "As with any cold case homicide in Colorado, the overarching goal is to look at the facts and evidence with fresh eyes and an open mind, armed with the latest developments in forensic science. The presentation and discussion generated helpful recommendations. Importantly, it also ensures that everything possible is being done to solve this tragic murder."

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the JonBenet homicide investigation to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974 or email BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov.