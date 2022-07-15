Biden's high-stakes Saudi Arabia trip, Manchin's major blow to Dem priority and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MIDDLE EAST MOVES - President Joe Biden heads to Saudi Arabia after meeting with Israeli, Palestinian leaders. Continue reading …

MANCHIN'S DEMANDS - Key Democrat senator delivers major blow to one of his party's top election-year priorities. Continue reading …

JUST ‘TEMPORARY'? – Since Biden admin called inflation ‘transitory’, US has seen 13 straight months of soaring costs. Continue reading …

‘SO MANY ISSUES AT STAKE’ – Will Biden's high-stakes visit to Saudi Arabia secure lower gas prices and deter Iran? Continue reading …

‘HIS GREATEST LEGACY’ – Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, recalls late singer’s deep devotion to faith. Continue reading …

POLITICS

IVANA TRUMP DIES - Former president's ex-wife dead at 73 after being found in unconscious in her apartment near the bottom of a staircase. Continue reading …

‘LOST NOT STOLEN’ - Prominent conservatives release results of their investigation into the 2020 election and claims of fraud. Continue reading …

'HOW DARE YOU' – Dem faces House ethics complaint for heated back-and-forth with Heritage scholar. Continue reading …

FIRST ON FOX – LA DA George Gascon seeks California Supreme Court appeal in battle over charging of three-strikes cases. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘ONCE IN A GENERATION’ – Media take notice as Hispanics ditch Democratic Party with political realignment. Continue reading …

‘KEEPING AMERICA WEAK’ – Women's rights advocate says President Biden has always been a 'transactional' politician. Continue reading …

FAMILY TIES – GOP lawmaker exposes how President Biden's brother allegedly peddled influence using the Biden name in the Middle East. Continue reading …

NOT-SO-INSPIRING – Kellyanne Conway torches President Biden and Vice president Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host argues Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a big problem for Democrats. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host says politicians are continuing to use COVID-19 as a pretext to force their agendas. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host says warning signs for the Biden economy are flashing brighter than ever. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – If these demographic shifts continue, the party of Biden and Pelosi is destined for losses, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘AUTHORITARIAN’ OVERSIGHT – Advocate issues warning about San Francisco's plan to surveil private security cameras. Continue reading …

SOCIAL MEDIA SAGA – What happened this past week and what's ahead as Twitter takes Elon Musk to court. Continue reading …

THAT BACKFIRED – New video shows moment Florida homeowner refuses to be victim of armed intruders. Continue reading …

MINOR FACT - Abortionist's report got significant detail wrong about 10-year-old's alleged rapist. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Sadly, we are on the verge of not just a recession, not just a downturn, but a full - fledged economic meltdown, all of it caused by the policies of Joe Biden and the new Green Deal climate cult agenda, socialist Democrats."

- SEAN HANNITY

