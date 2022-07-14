Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: If these trends continue, the party of Biden and Pelosi is destined for losses

Ingraham highlights how party demographics have shifted

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: The Bigger Tent Video

Angle: The Bigger Tent

With patience and optimism, we will keep building this freedom movement. Get ready for America’s new golden age.

Laura Ingraham discussed how there is a massive shift happening in the demographics for the two political parties and how the movement of minorities over to the Republicans began under Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If you read one article this week about our political parties, it should be this piece just published by Axios titled: "The Great Realignment." Now, the gist is that Republicans are becoming more populist while Democrats are becoming more elitist. And if these trends continue, the party of Biden and Pelosi is destined for historic losses in the next few election cycles and not just in traditionally red states, by the way.

Shifts in the demographics of the two-party supporters taking place before our eyes are arguably the biggest political story of our time. The big picture: Republicans are becoming more working class and a little more multiracial. Democrats are becoming more elite and a little more White. Huh? Now, remember, this movement of minorities toward the GOP began in earnest under Donald Trump. He grew Republican support among Black and Hispanic voters in 2016 and built on those gains in 2020. 

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center on September 14, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. More than 20,000 tickets have been distributed for the event.  (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This article was written by Fox News staff.