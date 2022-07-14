Laura Ingraham: If these trends continue, the party of Biden and Pelosi is destined for losses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discussed how there is a massive shift happening in the demographics for the two political parties and how the movement of minorities over to the Republicans began under Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If you read one article this week about our political parties, it should be this piece just published by Axios titled: "The Great Realignment." Now, the gist is that Republicans are becoming more populist while Democrats are becoming more elitist. And if these trends continue, the party of Biden and Pelosi is destined for historic losses in the next few election cycles and not just in traditionally red states, by the way.

Shifts in the demographics of the two-party supporters taking place before our eyes are arguably the biggest political story of our time. The big picture: Republicans are becoming more working class and a little more multiracial. Democrats are becoming more elite and a little more White. Huh? Now, remember, this movement of minorities toward the GOP began in earnest under Donald Trump. He grew Republican support among Black and Hispanic voters in 2016 and built on those gains in 2020.

