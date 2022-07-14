Kellyanne Conway says neither Kamala nor Biden 'inspire confidence or demonstrate competence'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway went after Democrats on "Hannity" Thursday for their "terrible" policies as Americans nationwide continue to feel the effects of inflation.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: You know it is so fascinating, isn’t it, that when the Democrats now are coming out of the woodwork and saying somehow a guy who wasn’t too old 18 months ago is too old now, and infirm, they stop short of saying get rid of him now, just don’t run again in 2024 because they don’t say let’s just get kamala to step in there. She neither, like him, she also does not inspire confidence or demonstrate competence. Look, this is binary. Under Donald Trump, record low poverty. Under Joe Biden, record low approval ratings. Under Donald Trump, we had the highest unemployment in 50 years. Under Joe Biden, highest inflation in 40 years. Why is this important? Well, it’s important because it was more about the individual personalities or even presidents, it was about policy.

And I think we are all being seduced into talking too much about Joe Biden. As fun as it is, I think we should be talking about the Democrats, Sean. The difference between 15 seats for Republicans this fall in the House could be the ability to make all the Democrats, not just Joe Biden, own and eat all these terrible policies. You have all of these politicians like Alyssa Sotkin, now pretending that she was worried about inflation, she was mourning the Biden White House, oh, no, what can we do. It reminds me of the Democratic moderates who were upset after the 2020 election saying don’t you ever again under the three words defund the police, and was less messy. Now they are saying about inflation. These are Democratic policy problems, not just Biden problems. I want them all gone.

