Jesse Watters: AOC is a big problem for Democrats

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggesting that the January 6 Capitol breach could have been an inside job on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: AOC is suggesting that Jan. 6 might have been an inside job. How come Twitter hasn't banned that? She's getting into some very dangerous territory here.

AOC is right about that. Questioning the institutions in D.C. is dangerous. That's why we're not allowed to ask about Jan. 6, the FBI's role in the collusion hoax, the State Department covering up Benghazi, the Wuhan lab. Welcome to my world, AOC. Dip your toe in. The water's warm. Next thing you know, the congresswoman is going to start asking about the laptop from hell.

So, AOC is a livewire and a big problem for the Democrats. She's calling the Jan. 6 committee a sham, saying her side of the aisle is covering up the truth about what happened that day and that's a very dangerous place for AOC to be. The Democratic Party doesn't tolerate dissent and Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff will be out for revenge.