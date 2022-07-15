Biden to meet with Palestinian leader before heading to Saudi Arabia Friday on Middle East trip

Isareli PM Lapid thanks Biden for ‘commitment’ to Israel, wishes him ‘success’ in Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday thanked President Biden for his visit to Israel this week.

He said that after the leaders signed the “Jerusalem Declaration,” “deepening America’s commitment to Israel’s security, the fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the advancing of normalization initiatives of the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit,” Saudi Arabia has opened Saudi airspace to Israel airlines.

“I would like to thank the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for a visit that moved our entire country and for his commitment to Israel’s military and diplomatic strength,” he said.

He wished Biden “success” at the Jeddah summit in Saudi Arabia and thanked Saudi leadership “for the opening of Saudi airspace. This is only the first step. We will continue working with necessary caution, for the sake of Israel’s economy, security and the good of our citizens.”