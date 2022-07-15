Biden to meet with Palestinian leader before heading to Saudi Arabia Friday on Middle East trip
President Biden left for his first Middle East trip as president this week, with stops in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday thanked President Biden for his visit to Israel this week.
He said that after the leaders signed the “Jerusalem Declaration,” “deepening America’s commitment to Israel’s security, the fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the advancing of normalization initiatives of the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit,” Saudi Arabia has opened Saudi airspace to Israel airlines.
“I would like to thank the President of the United States, Joe Biden, for a visit that moved our entire country and for his commitment to Israel’s military and diplomatic strength,” he said.
He wished Biden “success” at the Jeddah summit in Saudi Arabia and thanked Saudi leadership “for the opening of Saudi airspace. This is only the first step. We will continue working with necessary caution, for the sake of Israel’s economy, security and the good of our citizens.”
President Biden spoke at Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem Friday morning. The hospital is part of the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, which Biden called the “backbone of the Palestinian healthcare system."
Dr. Fadi Atrash, CEO of Augusta Victoria Hospital, introduced Biden and called his visit a "courageous statement of support for the Palestinian people."
The president announced that the U.S. would give an additional $100 million to the hospital system which he said he hoped would ensure its "long-term financial stability" and said.
He added that Israelis and Palestinians both deserve equal measures of "dignity" and said the U.S. will continue to work with Palestinian leadership.
The White House won't say whether President Biden will bring up Jamal Khashoggi's name during meetings with Saudi officials this week, despite Khashoggi's widow saying the administration assured her he would.
Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) Friday following appearances in Israel.
Khashoggi's widow, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, met with White House officials last week, and she told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that they assured her that Khashoggi's name would come up.
"Yes, they did assure me that the human rights issue, and on top of it my husband's tragedy — it will come up," she told Hemmer on Thursday.
President Biden called out members of his own party who believe that Israel is an "apartheid state." during an interview in Israel Wednesday.
Biden was asked to respond to "voices" within the Democratic Party who believe "Israel is an apartheid state" and call for an end of "unconditional aid" to Israel.
Biden said that the "few" voices within the Democratic Party who refer to Israel as an apartheid state are "wrong."
