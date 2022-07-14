Sean Hannity: Warning signs for the Biden economy are flashing brighter than ever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed Biden's "dazed and confused" visit to the Middle East and how the economy is crumbling at home due to the administration's failing policies on "Hannity."

KELLYANNE CONWAY SAYS NEITHER KAMALA NOR BIDEN ‘INSPIRE CONFIDENCE OR DEMONSTRATE COMPETENCE’

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, warning signs for the Biden economy. They are flashing brighter than ever. Let's pause for a second. All of this is going to impact you, your families, your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors. It's that bad. Sadly, we are on the verge of not just a recession, not just a downturn, but a full-fledged economic meltdown, all of it caused by the policies of Joe Biden and the new Green Deal climate cult agenda, socialist Democrats.

We're going to break it down. And you and your family need to act accordingly to protect yourselves. Now, Biden is failing so much, so fast as so weak, so frail, so decrepit. Major Democrats, they appear closer than ever now to jumping ship. Look at your screen. Biden earlier today in Israel, as Tucker just showed you, literally appearing to not even know where to sit down. Where do I sit down? What do I do? Let me say hello. Let me shake the hand of the air.

I mean, it's not the first time we see this. And once again, appearing totally disoriented, you know, thank goodness, as the Israeli prime minister, whoever was with him helping him, dazed and confused. Now, these latest struggles come as Biden's agenda is imploding here at home because, yes, it was yet another day with another bad, horrific batch of bad economic news for the Biden economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: