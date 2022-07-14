How President Biden's brother peddled influence using the Biden family name in the Middle East: GOP lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. James Comer showed how President Biden's brother James allegedly peddled influence in the Middle East Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

REP. JAMES COMER: This is very serious. This is the first time that we have evidence that the Bidens have tried to peddle influence in the Middle East, specifically in Saudi Arabia. So James Biden somehow got hooked in with a small health care startup called Americore Holdings. And like any small startup, they need capital. And James Biden made the pitch that if they worked with him, he could use the Biden family name and capitalize on that by getting them funding from the Middle East.

So when you look at the suspicious activity report that you mentioned earlier — all the bank violations on the accounts that Hunter Biden and James Biden had. I always found that odd because most suspicious activity reports in states like Kentucky and Tennessee, they're generated from foreign transactions specifically in the Middle East. Because these were created after September the 11th to try to track terrorists funneling groups into American terror cells, and it's expanded to include things like money laundering now.

