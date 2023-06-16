Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeffrey Epstein
Published

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend spotted on Fifth Avenue in New York City

Karyna Shuliak was the last person to speak to Epstein on the phone from prison before his suicide

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Jeffrey Epstein's calendar reveals meetings with prominent figures Video

Jeffrey Epstein's calendar reveals meetings with prominent figures

Fox News contributor Bill McGurn argues the prominent figures named in Epstein's private calendar were likely trying to 'extract' money. 

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend was spotted Thursday strolling along Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Karyna Shuliak, who is in her early 30s, was dating the convicted pedophile when he died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in Manhattan.

Shuliak wore royal blue sweatpants, a white T-shirt and headphones Thursday as she walked through the city.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN WAS ASKED TO HELP CRAFT VIRGIN ISLANDS SEX OFFENDER LAW BY FIRST LADY

Karyna Shuliak wore a white T-shirt with wire headphones.

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was spotted in New York City June 15. (The Mega Agency/AP File)

The dentist, a native of Belarus, had a black purse slung over her shoulder and clutched a green shopping bag.

The pair's relationship began shortly after Epstein was released from a Florida jail in 2010 for procuring a minor for prostitution.

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT FEDS' DECISION NOT TO CHARGE JEFFREY EPSTEIN IN 2016

Epstein helped put her through dental school, and she is a beneficiary of one of several trusts he set up, The New York Times reported.

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend Karyna Shuliak walks with shopping bags

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, walks along Fifth Avenue Thursday, June 15, 2023. (The Mega Agency)

It's unclear where Shuliak lives, but records show she once listed her address as Epstein's townhouse at 9 E. 71st St., which sold for $51 million in 2021. 

Her name was also associated with his Palm Beach mansion from 2015 to 2018, which sold for $25.8 million two years ago.

EPSTEIN VICTIMS DEMAND FEDERAL INVESTIGATION IN FBI'S FAILURE TO PROBE DECADES-OLD SEX TRAFFICKING ALLEGATIONS

Shuliak was the last person to speak on the phone with Epstein, 66, before he was found hanged in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in what the city medical examiner's office ruled was a suicide.

Epstein's Palm Beach hoome

Jeffrey Epstein's former waterfront Palm Beach home on a palm tree-lined street, El Brillo Way. Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was associated with the address, records show.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Aug. 10, 2019, he spoke to Shuliak for 15 minutes, according to The New York Times. The next morning, he was found dead with a bedsheet tied around his neck.

"When she hung up the phone, she was not under the impression Epstein was suicidal," a source told the New York Daily News.

The pair had been in Paris together before Epstein returned to the U.S. and was arrested July 6, 2019, at the Teterboro Airport on a federal sex trafficking indictment and jailed without bond, according to the local newspaper.

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend Karyna Shuliak walks with shopping bags

Jeffrey Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, walks along Fifth Avenue Thursday, June 15, 2023. (The Mega Agency)

The Daily News obtained records that show Shuliak married an alleged Epstein victim who is a U.S. citizen in 2013, and they divorced in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Shuliak didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.