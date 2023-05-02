Epstein victims demand federal investigation in FBI’s failure to probe decades-old sex trafficking allegations

Multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein are demanding answers in the FBI’s failure to investigate sex trafficking allegations against the disgraced financier that go back decades.

Legal counsel for several of Epstein’s sex trafficking survivors sent a letter to the FBI Tuesday calling on the bureau, the Justice Department, and the attorney general to "conduct a full and fair investigation into the repeated failures to properly, adequately, or timely investigate the sex trafficking of hundreds of young girls and young women, as well as possible child sex abuse materials (CSAM) crimes."

Jennifer Freeman, Special Counsel to Marsh Law and legal counsel to several of Epstein’s sex trafficking survivors, maintains that her client Maria Farmer reported to the FBI that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell abused her in August 1996.

Freeman says Farmer’s report to the FBI was "clear-eyed" and prescient, describing in detail, Epstein’s involvement in the "production, possession, and distribution of sexually suggestive or exploitative images of children."

"[D]espite subsequent repeated red flags that Epstein trafficked girls and collected sexualized images of children, the FBI appears, for years, to have done little to investigate and prosecute Epstein’s sex trafficking and, to date, done nothing regarding reports of possible CSAM," Freeman says in her letter.

"In order to ensure the fair and equitable dispensation of justice and accountability, we call on the FBI, the Justice Department and the Attorney General to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine why there was such abject failure to timely investigate expose and prosecute this unprecedented decades-long criminal conspiracy."

Epstein was found dead in a jail cell in New York City in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 for her role in luring minors to Epstein.