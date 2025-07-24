Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell to see how feds meeting plays out amid subpoena: brother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is planning to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida on Thursday – just one day after a Congressional committee voted to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice to provide additional testimony surrounding his years of sex crimes.

The news comes as Maxwell is reportedly compiling new evidence pertaining to alleged government misconduct stemming from her 2021 trial to hand over to the Department of Justice (DOJ), her brother, Ian Maxwell, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"She will be putting before that court material new evidence that was not available to the defense at her 2021 trial, which would have had a significant impact on its outcome," Ian Maxwell told The New York Post.

She has long been regarded as a key figure in Epstein’s criminal empire, often seen alongside him at social events and handling the logistics of his sexual escapades.

During her 2021 trial, Maxwell did not testify in her own defense and never provided her version of events to federal prosecutors leading up to the proceedings.

The development comes after a Florida judge rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to unseal transcripts from grand jury investigations stemming from Epstein’s proceedings on Wednesday, as a similar request remains pending in New York.

A federal judge also denied Maxwell’s request to obtain the documents, saying it was a "black-letter law" that defendants are unable to access grand jury information.

On the same day, a House Oversight committee issued a subpoena for Maxwell to testify before the committee next month.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, told the BBC that if his client chooses to appear, "she would testify truthfully, as she always has said she would."

"As for the congressional subpoena, Ms. Maxwell is taking this one step at a time," Markus said. "She looks forward to her meeting with the Department of Justice, and that discussion will help inform how she proceeds."

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly expressed his concerns surrounding the legitimacy of Maxwell’s testimony.

"I mean, this is a person who's been sentenced to many, many years in prison for terrible, unspeakable, conspiratorial acts and acts against innocent young people," Johnson said, according to the BBC.

In 2008, Epstein struck a deal with federal prosecutors in a bid to avoid more severe federal charges by pleading guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and solicitation of prostitution. One month after his arrest, he was found dead in his New York City jail cell in what was ultimately ruled a suicide.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts that she was in possession of Epstein’s "client list."

Maxwell is currently serving out her 20-year sentence for propositioning underage girls for Epstein’s sexual assaults at FCI Tallahassee in Florida. She was convicted of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell is set to testify in front of Congress on Aug. 11.

The DOJ and Maxwell's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and The Associated Press contributed to this report.