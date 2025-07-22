Deputy AG seeks Ghislaine Maxwell meeting in Epstein investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice signaled a shift in its approach to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealing that he has reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell to gauge her willingness to cooperate with prosecutors.

Blanche confirmed Tuesday that, under the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, the DOJ is now open to hearing what Maxwell might have to offer regarding uncharged individuals who may have participated in Epstein’s criminal enterprise.

"This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead," Blanche said in a post on X Tuesday.

Blanche reaffirmed the July 6 joint statement issued by the DOJ and FBI, which concluded that a thorough review of FBI files related to the Epstein case uncovered no new evidence to support charges against additional parties.

"Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," Blanche wrote.

That memo, which was signed by FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, sparked controversy after President Donald Trump, Bondi and FBI leaders repeatedly said they would release all documents related to Epstein.

Sources told Fox News that Bongino, who signed off on the memo, complained about it in private following public backlash.

The new outreach to Maxwell is in the hopes that Epstein's convicted accomplice "has information about anyone who has committed crime against victims," Blanche said.

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence…" he wrote. "Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department."

The new outreach to Maxwell marks the first time, according to Blanche, that any administration has approached her legal team with an inquiry into potential cooperation.

"That changes now," Blanche emphasized.

Blanche said that he "anticipates meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days."

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell's attorney, confirmed to Fox News that they are "in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully."

"We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case," he said.

FBI Director Patel responded succinctly to Blanche's statement, writing on X Tuesday: "Get it."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein traffic teen girls. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and has appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DOJ and the FBI for comment.