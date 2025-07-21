Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein’s former lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell should get immunity in exchange for secrets

Alan Dershowitz urges Congress to grant Ghislaine Maxwell 'use immunity' in exchange for full testimony

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Alan Dershowitz warns the release of Epstein records is a 'complex matter' Video

Alan Dershowitz warns the release of Epstein records is a 'complex matter'

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz discusses the latest on calls to release the Jeffrey Epstein files during 'Fox News Sunday.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Jeffrey Epstein's former lawyer has suggested that the sex-trafficking financier's only convicted accomplice should be granted immunity from further prosecution in exchange for coming clean in front of Congress.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, is the only associate held criminally or civilly liable in connection with the allegations against Epstein. In 2016, she sat for a deposition in a civil lawsuit, in which she denied recollection of nearly two dozen flights on Epstein's private jet with an underage Virginia Giuffre, who would go on to become the trafficking duo's most outspoken accuser. Epstein's flight logs showed Giuffre and Maxwell on the plane at the same time 23 times before she turned 18, Fox News Digital reported previously.

Giuffre died of suicide earlier this year.

"[Maxwell] knows everything," Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Epstein, told Fox News' Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday." "She is the Rosetta Stone."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S FAMILY INSISTS SHE RECEIVED UNFAIR TRIAL IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell walks and jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, where she’s currently serving 20 years for her role in the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell started off walking around the track at 7:15 p.m. on July 10 before running a few laps and then heading back inside at 8 p.m. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

An unidentified friend of Maxwell's said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that she would be open to testifying before Congress. Maxwell's attorney declined to confirm or deny the reporting.

"If she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify," Dershowitz said. "I'm told that she actually would be willing to testify, and there'd be no reason for her to withhold any information. So I don't see any negative in giving her the kind of use immunity that would compel her to testify. So she ought to be summoned in front of a congressional committee."

DOJ REJECTS GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S APPEAL IN SCOTUS RESPONSE

epstein with arm around maxwell at an NYC party

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The comments come days after federal authorities said they would ask a federal judge to unseal secret grand jury materials in an attempt to shed more light on Epstein's criminal enterprise. Dershowitz, however, warned that most of the material of interest to the public is not in the grand jury materials, but in sealed court documents, some of which he has already seen.

He cautioned, however, that not all the allegations leveled at people in Epstein's orbit would be credible.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FOLLOWS PRISON FITNESS ROUTINE, VIDEO SHOWS, AS DOJ'S JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEMO DRAWS HEAT

Virginia Guiffre holding a photo of herself swearing a white turtleneck.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"As long as there's nothing redacted about the accuser's lack of credibility, then the public has the right to make its own decision," he said. "Just because somebody's name is mentioned doesn't really mean very much."

Under federal law, use of immunity is a legal protection that prevents a witness' testimony or any evidence drawn from it from being used to prosecute them criminally, so long as they tell the truth.

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

This March 28, 2017 file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, more than two years after Epstein's death in custody while awaiting his own trial, Maxwell was convicted of helping him traffic teen girls. She received a 20-year sentence and has appealed her case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"She arranged every single trip with everybody," Dershowitz said. "She knows everything."