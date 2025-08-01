Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to new prison amid fight over answers, immunity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former girlfriend and convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein is now at a new prison facility, Fox News Digital has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a federal prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to the Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas, her attorney confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Maxwell’s attorney provided an explanation for the move.

The update comes one week after Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Florida courthouse to answer questions regarding her involvement in Epstein’s years of sex crimes, in which Maxwell helped procure underage girls for the disgraced financier to abuse.

The meeting came just days after the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena asking Maxwell to testify in front of lawmakers regarding Epstein’s crimes. Maxwell’s legal team has since asserted she would consider testifying if granted immunity – a demand the panel swiftly rejected.

"She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning," her lawyers previously said.

Separately, Maxwell’s attorneys filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to hear her appeal of her 2021 conviction, saying that she should have been included in Epstein's non-prosecution agreement. The court is set to discuss taking the case at a private conference on Sept. 29.

Maxwell has reemerged in national headlines as conversations regarding the scope of Epstein’s crimes have heated up as the Department of Justice looks to unseal court records containing grand jury testimony from both Epstein and Maxwell’s cases.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in procuring underage girls for Epstein. She recently appealed to President Donald Trump to pardon her sentence – a possibility Trump has previously said is within his right to consider, but he has not been asked to do so yet.

However, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital that "no leniency is being given or discussed."

"That’s just false. The President himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time."

Maxwell is scheduled to testify in front of the committee on Aug. 11.