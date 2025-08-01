Expand / Collapse search
Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to new prison amid fight over answers, immunity

Epstein accomplice transferred from Florida to Texas weeks after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , David Spunt Fox News
Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney recaps meeting with DOJ officials amid Epstein investigation Video

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney recaps meeting with DOJ officials amid Epstein investigation

David Markus speaks to reporters following the conclusion of two days of interview between Ghislaine Maxwell and Deputy A.G. Todd Blanche regarding ongoing investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes in Tallahassee, Florida on July 25, 2025. 

The former girlfriend and convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein is now at a new prison facility, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a federal prison facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to the Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Bryan, Texas, her attorney confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Maxwell’s attorney provided an explanation for the move. 

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ASKS SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN CONVICTION CITING EPSTEIN IMMUNITY DEAL

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The update comes one week after Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Florida courthouse to answer questions regarding her involvement in Epstein’s years of sex crimes, in which Maxwell helped procure underage girls for the disgraced financier to abuse. 

The meeting came just days after the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena asking Maxwell to testify in front of lawmakers regarding Epstein’s crimes. Maxwell’s legal team has since asserted she would consider testifying if granted immunity – a demand the panel swiftly rejected. 

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL TO SEE HOW FEDS MEETING PLAYS OUT AMID SUBPOENA: BROTHER

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, July 10, 2025. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

"She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning," her lawyers previously said.

Separately, Maxwell’s attorneys filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to hear her appeal of her 2021 conviction, saying that she should have been included in Epstein's non-prosecution agreement. The court is set to discuss taking the case at a private conference on Sept. 29. 

Maxwell has reemerged in national headlines as conversations regarding the scope of Epstein’s crimes have heated up as the Department of Justice looks to unseal court records containing grand jury testimony from both Epstein and Maxwell’s cases. 

EPSTEIN ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE'S FAMILY SAYS TRUMP 'SHOULD NEVER CONSIDER GIVING MAXWELL ANY LENIENCY'

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee, Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in procuring underage girls for Epstein. She recently appealed to President Donald Trump to pardon her sentence – a possibility Trump has previously said is within his right to consider, but he has not been asked to do so yet. 

However, a senior administration official told Fox News Digital that "no leniency is being given or discussed."

"That’s just false. The President himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time."

Maxwell is scheduled to testify in front of the committee on Aug. 11. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.