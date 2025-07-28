Jeffrey Epstein thrown out of Mar-a-Lago for hiring the help: Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed what made him stop speaking to Jeffrey Epstein for years, as he detailed how the disgraced financier "did something that was inappropriate" while visiting his Florida home.

While speaking to reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, on Monday, Trump said Epstein was previously thrown out of his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate for attempting to hire his employees.

The pair reportedly fell out of touch in 2004 following a dispute over Trump outbidding Epstein in a bankruptcy auction for a coastal estate, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"He stole people that worked for me," Trump said. "I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata."

Trump went on to add that he "never had the privilege of going to [Epstein’s] island."

"I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island," Trump told reporters. "In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island."

Conversations surrounding Epstein have remained in the national spotlight in recent weeks, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche traveling to Florida last week for two days of meetings with convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump has not ruled out a potential pardon for Maxwell, previously commenting that "It's something I'm allowed to do, but it's something I have not thought about."

Last week, Maxwell was slapped with a subpoena from a House subcommittee as lawmakers continue to seek answers surrounding the scope of Epstein’s crimes.

"Republicans on the Oversight Committee were going to move to be more aggressive in trying to get transparency with the Epstein files," Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said, according to The Associated Press. "So, we did that, and I think that’s what the American people want."

The White House told Fox News Digital on Monday that it had "Nothing to add past the President's remarks."