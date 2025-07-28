Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein thrown out of Mar-a-Lago for hiring the help: Trump

Republicans push for transparency as Ghislaine Maxwell receives subpoena from House subcommittee investigating Jeffrey Epstein crimes

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
President Donald Trump explains why he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago Video

President Donald Trump explains why he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump reveals what led to him kicking Jeffrey Epstein out of his Florida estate while speaking to reporters during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed what made him stop speaking to Jeffrey Epstein for years, as he detailed how the disgraced financier "did something that was inappropriate" while visiting his Florida home. 

While speaking to reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, on Monday, Trump said Epstein was previously thrown out of his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate for attempting to hire his employees. 

The pair reportedly fell out of touch in 2004 following a dispute over Trump outbidding Epstein in a bankruptcy auction for a coastal estate, according to The Palm Beach Post. 

"He stole people that worked for me," Trump said. "I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata." 

TRUMP DROPS EPSTEIN-LINKED NAMES THAT MEDIA ‘OUGHT TO BE SPEAKING ABOUT’ AMID FILES FIRESTORM

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly thrown out of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after he attempted to hire his employees, the president told reporters while traveling in Scotland. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Trump went on to add that he "never had the privilege of going to [Epstein’s] island." 

"I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island," Trump told reporters. "In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island."

EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL HOPES FOR TRUMP PARDON AFTER DOJ MEETING, ATTORNEY SAYS

President Donald Trump speaks with the media

President Donald Trump speaks with the media during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, on Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Conversations surrounding Epstein have remained in the national spotlight in recent weeks, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche traveling to Florida last week for two days of meetings with convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump has not ruled out a potential pardon for Maxwell, previously commenting that "It's something I'm allowed to do, but it's something I have not thought about." 

TIMELINE OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE

WATCH: President Donald Trump tells reporters 'I don't do drawings' while in Scotland

President Donald Trump tells reporters 'I don't do drawings' while in Scotland Video

Last week, Maxwell was slapped with a subpoena from a House subcommittee as lawmakers continue to seek answers surrounding the scope of Epstein’s crimes

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCOMPLICE GHISLAINE MAXWELL HAD 'VERY PRODUCTIVE DAY' MEETING WITH DEPUTY AG: ATTORNEY

Federal prosecutors point to a photo of Epstein and Maxwell

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

"Republicans on the Oversight Committee were going to move to be more aggressive in trying to get transparency with the Epstein files," Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said, according to The Associated Press. "So, we did that, and I think that’s what the American people want."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House told Fox News Digital on Monday that it had "Nothing to add past the President's remarks."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.