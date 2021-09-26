Maine woman allegedly calls in bomb threats to get boyfriend out of work

A woman allegedly threatened to bomb her boyfriend's workplace in an attempt to get him to spend more time with her.

Kayla Marie Blake, a 33-year-old woman from Maine, was arrested Thursday and charged with a felony count of terrorizing. Her bail was set at $1,500.

Police say Blake called Maine State Police at 9 a.m. Thursday and said she was going to place a bomb at Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, Maine. She allegedly called again two hours later and told police she was going to place four pipe bombs at the same location.

Blake allegedly told authorities she called in the threats because she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend, who works at the plant that makes swabs for medical use, including COVID-19 tests.

The company has two plants in the Pittsfield area, which were both evacuated because of the threats. The evacuations affected about 400 employees.