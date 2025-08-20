Irish bikini designer Martha Nolan laid to rest in Ireland as cause of death remains unknown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Nolan, the 33-year-old expat Irish fashion designer found dead on a 54-foot Sea Ray at the Montauk Yacht Club earlier this month, has been laid to rest in her home country.

Her boyfriend, Nicholas DiRubio, delivered a eulogy at the funeral in Carlow, Ireland, Wednesday morning, about 55 miles from Dublin.

"Martha had a way of putting people first. She loved helping people and many of you in this room have been lucky enough to experience that love, whether it was telling you to cop on or focus on the good in this life, or just being a shoulder to lean on," he said, according to the Irish Mirror. "The shining light that Martha brought into this world is a reflection of everybody in this room. For friends, family, loved ones, both past and present, we’ve all been lucky to have known Martha and we must live every day forward with her in our hearts. May she rest in peace."

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATOR WARNS AGAINST RUSHING BIKINI DESIGNER'S YACHT DEATH PROBE AS LAWYER REVEALS NEW DETAILS

In New York, Suffolk County detectives are still investigating her cause of death. A preliminary scene investigation and her initial autopsy both came back inconclusive, according to county police. The toxicology report is expected to reveal whether she had any drugs in her system and if they contributed to her death.

"In our society right now, the way we’ve evolved with these designer drugs, all these substances that are created in a lab, you want to be extra careful that whatever testing you’ve done is comprehensive and complete before you make any findings in the case," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told the New York Post.

Tierney, who was headed to court Wednesday for the sentencing of an illegal immigrant MS-13 member convicted of assault and kidnapping, could not immediately be reached for comment.

MYSTERY STILL SURROUNDS DEATH OF IRISH FASHION DESIGNER AT EXCLUSIVE MONTAUK YACHT CLUB

"What you do is you test for heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, right? Now you want to test for xylazine...," he told the paper, referring to a powerful animal tranquilizer. "You want to test for some obvious other substances."

Xylazine, according to the National Institutes of Health, is commonly known as "tranq" and is not approved for human use by the FDA. However, it is often mixed with other drugs without consumers' knowledge. Heroin overdose antidotes like Narcan do not help someone overdosing on xylazine.

MONTAUK YACHT DEATH: TIMELINE REVEALS BIKINI MOGUL’S FINAL DAYS IN HAMPTONS BEFORE MYSTERIOUS DEMISE

Arthur Aidala, a high-profile New York attorney hired by her family, said relatives met with homicide detectives and that a "deep, deep" investigation was underway to determine what happened to her before she died and called early reports of a potential overdose premature and speculative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Town of East Hampton police arrived at the Montauk Yacht Club around midnight on Aug. 5 in response to a report of an unconscious woman on a Sea Ray Sundancer 540 docked there, named the Ripple. When officers arrived, good Samaritans were attempting CPR, according to authorities. But first responders pronounced Nolan dead at the scene.

County homicide detectives took over the investigation later that morning.

Nolan was the founder of East x East, a boutique fashion company focused on summerwear and sunglasses for men and women.