Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Irish bikini designer Martha Nolan laid to rest in Ireland as cause of death remains unknown

New York detectives still investigating death of 33-year-old found on boat at Montauk Yacht Club

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
close
Attorney Arthur Aidala says relatives of Martha Nolan met with homicide detectives Video

Attorney Arthur Aidala says relatives of Martha Nolan met with homicide detectives

The prominent New York attorney says he is now representing her family and that the cause of her death remains inconclusive as of Wednesday afternoon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Nolan, the 33-year-old expat Irish fashion designer found dead on a 54-foot Sea Ray at the Montauk Yacht Club earlier this month, has been laid to rest in her home country.

Her boyfriend, Nicholas DiRubio, delivered a eulogy at the funeral in Carlow, Ireland, Wednesday morning, about 55 miles from Dublin.

"Martha had a way of putting people first. She loved helping people and many of you in this room have been lucky enough to experience that love, whether it was telling you to cop on or focus on the good in this life, or just being a shoulder to lean on," he said, according to the Irish Mirror. "The shining light that Martha brought into this world is a reflection of everybody in this room. For friends, family, loved ones, both past and present, we’ve all been lucky to have known Martha and we must live every day forward with her in our hearts. May she rest in peace."

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATOR WARNS AGAINST RUSHING BIKINI DESIGNER'S YACHT DEATH PROBE AS LAWYER REVEALS NEW DETAILS

Martha Nolan wearing all black.

Martha Nolan's family met with Suffolk County Detectives as the investigation into the 33-year-old fashion entrepreneur enters its second week. (GoFundMe)

In New York, Suffolk County detectives are still investigating her cause of death. A preliminary scene investigation and her initial autopsy both came back inconclusive, according to county police. The toxicology report is expected to reveal whether she had any drugs in her system and if they contributed to her death.

"In our society right now, the way we’ve evolved with these designer drugs, all these substances that are created in a lab, you want to be extra careful that whatever testing you’ve done is comprehensive and complete before you make any findings in the case," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told the New York Post.

Tierney, who was headed to court Wednesday for the sentencing of an illegal immigrant MS-13 member convicted of assault and kidnapping, could not immediately be reached for comment.

MYSTERY STILL SURROUNDS DEATH OF IRISH FASHION DESIGNER AT EXCLUSIVE MONTAUK YACHT CLUB

Nicholas DiRubio, left, is among the pall-bearers carrying the casket of Irish fashion designer Martha Nolan, his girlfriend, at a cathedral in Carlow, Ireland

Nicholas DiRubio (left) carries the coffin of partner Martha Nolan as her body is carried out of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, following her funeral service. Nolan, 33, was discovered unconscious on the boat at Montauk Yacht Club, New York, in the early hours of Aug. 5. Picture date: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Press Association via AP Images)

"What you do is you test for heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, right? Now you want to test for xylazine...," he told the paper, referring to a powerful animal tranquilizer. "You want to test for some obvious other substances."

Xylazine, according to the National Institutes of Health, is commonly known as "tranq" and is not approved for human use by the FDA. However, it is often mixed with other drugs without consumers' knowledge. Heroin overdose antidotes like Narcan do not help someone overdosing on xylazine.

Hearse arrives at Irish cathedral carrying Martha Nolan

The hearse carrying the coffin of Martha Nolan leaves the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, following her funeral service. Nolan, 33, was discovered unconscious on the boat at Montauk Yacht Club, New York, in the early hours of Aug. 5. Picture date: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Press Association via AP Images)

MONTAUK YACHT DEATH: TIMELINE REVEALS BIKINI MOGUL’S FINAL DAYS IN HAMPTONS BEFORE MYSTERIOUS DEMISE

Arthur Aidala, a high-profile New York attorney hired by her family, said relatives met with homicide detectives and that a "deep, deep" investigation was underway to determine what happened to her before she died and called early reports of a potential overdose premature and speculative.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra

Martha Nolan was identified as the woman found unresponsive on a docked boat in Montauk. Suffolk County police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. (Tiktok/ @martha_nolan)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Town of East Hampton police arrived at the Montauk Yacht Club around midnight on Aug. 5 in response to a report of an unconscious woman on a Sea Ray Sundancer 540 docked there, named the Ripple. When officers arrived, good Samaritans were attempting CPR, according to authorities. But first responders pronounced Nolan dead at the scene.

County homicide detectives took over the investigation later that morning.

Nolan was the founder of East x East, a boutique fashion company focused on summerwear and sunglasses for men and women.
Close modal

Continue