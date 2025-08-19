Funeral scheduled in Ireland for bikini designer Martha Nolan found dead on Montauk yacht

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Funeral arrangements have been announced for 33-year-old fashion designer Martha Nolan, a native of Ireland who launched a summerwear brand called East x East in New York before police found her dead aboard a 54-foot yacht in Montauk earlier this month.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday local time at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow, Ireland, followed immediately by her burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations in her honor to be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a donor-funded charity that brings the remains of Irish nationals home for burial.

Her family was reportedly seeking a second autopsy before her remains were returned home.

Her official cause of death could not be determined after a preliminary investigation and autopsy, according to Suffolk County police. Authorities said they found no signs of violence and are expected to be awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Arthur Aidala, a high-profile New York attorney hired by her family, said relatives met with homicide detectives and that a "deep, deep" investigation was underway to determine what happened to her before she died.

Aidala is disputing some reports that suggest a drug overdose is expected in Nolan's death, calling them premature and speculative. He urged patience as the family awaits more information and investigators continue to probe the incident.

Town of East Hampton police arrived at the Montauk Yacht Club around midnight on Aug. 5 in response to a report of an unconscious woman on a Sea Ray Sundancer 540 docked there, named the Ripple. When officers arrived, good Samaritans were attempting CPR, according to authorities. But first responders pronounced Nolan dead at the scene.

County homicide detectives took over the investigation later that morning.

Nolan was the founder of East x East, a boutique fashion company focused on beachwear and sunglasses. It also offered a Montauk-themed hoodie, emblazoned with the slogan, "I only love you in Montauk."

The yacht owner was reportedly an investor in Nolan's business. At the time of her death, she was also going through a divorce from her husband, Sam Ryan.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.