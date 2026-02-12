Florida man suspected of killing 6 in shooting spree at 2 residences identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Florida who allegedly gunned down six people in a shooting spree at two properties in Sarasota and Fort Lauderdale before killing himself has been identified, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Russell Kot, 51, had "been in a previous romantic relationship with one of the victims in Fort Lauderdale," and that victim was linked to the victims in Sarasota.

Deputies said they first responded to a 911 call advising that an adult male was shot early Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Amberlea neighborhood in Sarasota. Neighbors were "actively performing" CPR on that victim in the front yard when deputies arrived, and he was transferred to the Sarasota County Fire Department. That male was later pronounced dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

"Fearing for the safety of the victim’s wife, deputies entered the residence where they located four additional deceased adult victims — two females and two males," it added.

SUSPECT IN FLORIDA GATED COMMUNITY MASS SHOOTING LIKELY LINKED TO EARLIER CROSS-STATE DOUBLE HOMICIDE: SHERIFF

"While attempting to identify the victims and potential suspect, detectives received information from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) advising they were working a double homicide and believed the Sarasota shooting to be related to the investigation they are working," the sheriff’s office said. "FLPD provided suspect vehicle information and advised that following their homicide, the vehicle was captured on camera traveling northbound through Punta Gorda prior to the Sarasota homicide."

"Detectives worked with Amberlea HOA representatives and neighbors, and were able to recover video of the suspect’s vehicle entering the neighborhood at 11:01 a.m. The sound of gunfire was captured shortly after on a neighbor’s Ring camera . Approximately 37 minutes later, the male victim, who was found in the front lawn, was captured entering the neighborhood in his vehicle. The victim approached the front door where he was shot," deputies also said.

Kot was found dead inside the Sarasota home, according to the sheriff’s office.

It identified the other victims there as Olga Greinert, 49, Florita Stolyar, 66, Anatoly Ioffe, 61 and Yaroslav Blyudoy, 39.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY POINTS GUN AT MULTIPLE DRIVERS DURING ROAD RAGE CONFRONTATION

"Based on our preliminary investigation, it appears that the suspect died of self-inflicted wounds, and there are no known documented mental health crises nor history of violence associated with him," the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. "The suspect’s motivation for targeting the Sarasota victims is unknown."

The victims in the Fort Lauderdale shooting, which happened in the Victoria Park neighborhood, were identified as Larisa Blyudaya, 48, and Ben Azivov, 18, according to NBC Miami.

Joe Askerberg, the property manager of the home where those victims were found, told the station that they were a mother and son.

"Gutted obviously for the whole family involved," Askerberg said to NBC Miami. "Larisa was so bubbly and never negative; she was always in good spirits."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.