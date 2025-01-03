Investigators look at possible connections between deadly New Year's attacks and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Investigators look at possible connections between deadly New Year's attacks.

2. Mike Johnson's speakership hangs in the balance with first vote of the new Congress.

3. Biden's comments about ‘most lethal’ threat to US under scrutiny.

MAJOR HEADLINES

PUT TO THE TEST – Trump faces daunting but familiar test in second term. Continue reading …

‘TIME TO CANCEL’ – Sugar Bowl sponsor slammed for ‘addiction to divisiveness’ video. Continue reading …

WOKE GOES BROKE– DEI leader's rude awakening as DeSantis policies decimate revenue. Continue reading …

‘TRAGIC LOSS’ – Ski accident at popular tourist destination claims life of 12-year-old boy. Continue reading …

CALLED OUT – South Korea's impeached president avoids arrest attempt after hourslong standoff. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘DRACONIAN’ – A look at some state laws, tax hikes taking effect in 2025. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL LEGACY – Carter appointees reshaped federal benches across the country. Continue reading …

BREACHED – US Army soldier charged over alleged hacking of Trump, Harris phone records. Continue reading …

SPOKE TOO SOON? – NY gov's subway safety boast belied by burning death, man pushed onto tracks. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT – Liberal analyst admits ‘Trump is not wrong.’ Continue reading …

'COOL, CALM, AND COLLECTED' – Reporter describes interviewing New Year's terror suspect a decade ago. Continue reading …

ON THE BRINK – Top Biden official offered to resign after disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Continue reading …

BLAMING OBAMA – Progressive strategist scorches former president over Democrats' faltering base. Continue reading …

OPINION

ROBERT J. GOLDSTON – How Trump can make history and win three Nobel Peace Prizes. Continue reading …

DANIEL HOFFMAN – Trump needs to channel Teddy Roosevelt in battling global threats. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘A SAINT’ – Tributes pour in after founding member of The Osmond Brothers dies at 73. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – How did Meghan Markle stun the internet? How much does a dozen eggs cost now? Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on New Year's novelties, highway history and musical milestones. Take the quiz here …

CHERRY ON TOP – ‘Original mocktail’ with a fascinating history is go-to choice for Dry January. Continue reading …

FOOD FAIL – Woman's camping experiment goes awry. See video …

WATCH

ROBERT O'BRIEN – Bad guy central is here in America. See video …

SEC. ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS – ISIS' goal is to have Americans live in fear. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













