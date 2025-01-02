FLASHBACK: Biden downplays ISIS threat to US, repeatedly says white supremacy 'most lethal' danger

Before the devastating terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day rocked the nation, President Biden and his administration repeatedly stressed that the greatest threat facing the country was white supremacy — even explicitly stating that terrorist organizations such as ISIS could not compare to the danger posed by white supremacists.

"According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists," Biden said in June of 2021 on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The comment came just weeks after he declared during the State of the Union that year, "We won’t ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today: White supremacy is terrorism."

Early on New Year’s Day, New Orleans and the nation were rocked by a suspected terror attack when a man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, allegedly rammed a truck into crowds of revelers celebrating the holiday on the city’s famed Bourbon Street. The FBI confirmed on Wednesday that they were investigating the incident as an act of terror, noting that they had confirmed the suspect had an ISIS flag in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR CALLING ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’ ‘MOST DANGEROUS TERRORIST THREAT’ AT COLLEGE SPEECH: ‘PURE EVIL’

ISIS is a jihadist group that has carried out terrorist attacks worldwide but has lost momentum in recent years, including in 2019 when U.S. forces killed Iraqi militant and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The FBI said Thursday that Jabbar had been "inspired" by ISIS, adding that they have not found any evidence that he was directed by ISIS to carry out the attack.

BIDEN TELLS HOWARD GRADS 'WHITE SUPREMACY' IS THE 'MOST DANGEROUS TERRORIST THREAT' TO THE UNITED STATES

The shocking attack has resurrected Biden's previous rhetoric on white supremacy and the state of national security, which was also promoted by administration leaders such as Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race,’" Garland declared in May of 2021 before the Senate Appropriations Committee of the top threats to the U.S.

Garland was joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayarokas in sounding the alarm on the threat that white supremacists posed to the U.S. that year. Garland and Biden administration officials at the time argued that Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of President-elect Donald Trump breached the Capitol building, opened the floodgates to concern over home-grown threats to democracy.

"I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol," Garland said at the time, calling it "an attempt to interfere with the fundamental element of our democracy, a peaceful transfer of power."

Biden has also cited the threat of white supremacy in more recent public remarks, including during his commencement address to Howard University in 2023.

"White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland," Biden said. "And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go."

BIDEN ADMIN MOCKED FOR LABELING 'WHITE SUPREMACY' THE GREATEST THREAT TO US

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration released a report in 2020, called the "Homeland Threat Assessment," which found that white supremacists and other "domestic violent extremists" posed "the most persistent and lethal threat" to the nation. Following Biden’s inauguration, Mayorkas declared that DHS was "taking a new approach to addressing domestic violent extremism, both internally and externally," compared to the previous administration.

Following the attack on Wednesday morning, conservative social media users and critics of the Biden administration resurrected Biden’s previous comments on white supremacy, quipping that the comments have "not aged well."

COLLEGE OFFERING 'WHITE SUPREMACY IN THE AGE OF TRUMP' COURSE AS PRESIDENT-ELECT RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE

The brother of the suspected terrorist told the New York Times that Shamsud-Din Jabbar had been raised Christian, but converted to Islam. The brother, Abdur Jabbar, underscored that his brother does not represent the Islamic faith and instead called his actions an example of "radicalization."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What he did does not represent Islam," he added. "This is more some type of radicalization, not religion."