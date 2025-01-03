Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ski Accident On New Hampshire Mountain claims life of 12-year-old boy

The accident occurred on an intermediate skier trail according to authorities

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A tragic accident on New Year's Eve claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy during a ski trip at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire.

According to officials, the boy was skiing on a trail for intermediate skiers when the accident occurred.

North Conway Fire and rescue team arrived on the scene and the boy had already been transported to the mountain base where he was unconscious.

Skiing on mountain

A tragic accident on New Year's Eve claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy during a ski trip at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

CPR was performed by the Cranmore Ski Patrol team but was unsuccessful, and he was transported via ambulance to MaineHealth Memorial Hospital where he was unable to recover. He was pronounced dead due to the extent of his injuries.

Cranmore Mountain resort as well as Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei released statements expressing their condolences.

"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," a spokesperson from Cranmore Mountain said in a statement. "The entire Cranmore family grieves for this tragic loss."

Cranmore Mountain Resort

Skiers and riders make their way down the mountain at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, NH. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy," Mattei wrote.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

An investigation is in progress.

