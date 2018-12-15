Infant dies after being found 'unresponsive' in NYC hotel; 2 women in custody, police say

Two women are in custody after a 4-month-old baby was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday in the lobby of a New York City hotel, police said.

The two women, ages 24 and 26, were attempting to book a room at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Midtown Manhattan in the early morning when a hotel employee noticed that the small boy who was with them wasn’t moving.

Police arrived about 1:10 a.m. and the child, Dominic Greene, was taken to an area hospital. There, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say Green showed no obvious signs of trauma but the women were practically incoherent when officers arrived. Drugs were later recovered from the scene.

Investigators say neither woman was the child’s mother; a report from the New York Daily News stated that one of the suspects was the child’s step-sister and the other was her fiancé.

The pair will likely face charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.