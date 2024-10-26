Indianapolis man arrested in connection to murder after being released from jail 2 days earlier: report

Police arrested an Indianapolis man for murder after they claim he intentionally drove over and killed another man outside a bar just two days after being released from jail.

On Thursday, detectives from the Indianapolis Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced the arrest of 33-year-old Felipe Maguellal.

Police said VCU detectives located and arrested Maguellal who is alleged to have been involved in the Oct. 19 homicide of Perry Banks.

Just after midnight Oct. 19., FOX 59 reported that multiple witnesses said Banks helped break up an argument between people he didn’t know at the Checkered Flag Tavern on West Morris Street.

BLUE CITY POLICE OFFICER EXECUTED BY FEMALE FRIEND'S WANNABE GANGSTER SON WHO FEARED RETALIATION

Police told FOX 59 Maguellal allegedly got into his SUV and intentionally drove toward a crowd of people, running over and killing Banks, who was reportedly trying to deescalate the situation.

"I hope any criminal out there, anyone thinking of committing a criminal act thinks twice because the IMPD won’t stop, and we will find you," IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson told FOX 59.

Despite the arrest, some police leaders argue the case against Maguellal illustrates a flaw in the criminal justice system.

ARMY SOLDIER’S DEATH INVESTIGATED AS HOMICIDE AFTER BODY FOUND INSIDE MISSOURI BASE DUMPSTER

A week prior to the homicide, police claim surveillance pictures showed the same suspect, believed to be Maguellal, threatening and then shooting the driver of a car following a fight at a club on Indy’s south side.

FOX 59 reported that the victim told police he was also trying to play the role of peacekeeper by breaking up a disturbance between strangers outside the club.

The victim then claimed Maguellal grabbed a gun and chased him through the parking lot before shooting him in the elbow. The victim drove himself to the hospital and survived his injuries, according to police.

Police quickly arrested Maguellal for battery and criminal recklessness for that shooting and court records, obtained by FOX 59, show a Marion County judge initially gave the suspect a $100,000 bond.

TEXAS TEEN ARRESTED 3 MONTHS AFTER SONIC MANAGER SHOT AND KILLED OVER FAKE MONEY PAYMENT

Court records showed that the bond amount stemmed from the fact that Mageullal also had a pending criminal case of intimidation, illegal entry and drug charges in Johnson County in September.

However, for unknown reasons, Maguellal's bond was promptly lowered to $15,000, and he was released from jail just two days before Bank's murder.

"This is a system that is a revolving door that gives everybody that comes in with allegations of violence a get out of jail free card and this is the deadly outcomes from that," Indy Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder told FOX 59.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the affidavit connected to the murder case, Maguellal denied any role in the homicide.

Maguellal is currently being held without bond pending the filing of formal murder charges.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department for comment and did not immediately receive a response.