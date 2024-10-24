Expand / Collapse search
Texas teen arrested 3 months after Sonic manager shot and killed over fake money payment

Adiah Roberson, 17, charged with murder after more than 3 months on the run

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A Texas teen has been arrested more than three months after she allegedly shot and killed a Sonic manager following an argument over counterfeit money.

Adiah Roberson, 17, was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex in Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The murder of manager Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, took place on July 7 at the drive-in in the 5500 block of Babcock Road in San Antonio. When police arrived, Shrewsbury was found shot in the chest and unresponsive. He died at the scene, San Antonio Crime Stoppers said. 

Roberson is accused of trying to pay for food with counterfeit money and stealing money from a Sonic employee. Shrewsbury went outside to take a photo of the suspect's vehicle license plate when Joshua Joseph, who was with Roberson, "became upset and threaten(ed) to assault Daniel and warned him he was going to get shot," Crime Stoppers said.

Adiah Roberson from Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive

Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, is seen in this photograph from her page on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.  (Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Investigators say Roberson then exited the suspect's vehicle with a gun before firing at Shrewsbury. 

Joseph, 27, was arrested in August, and charged with murder, according to FOX San Antonio. 

San Antonio Sonic where murder occurred

Sonic Drive-In, located at 5510 Babcock Road in San Antonio, where a manager was shot and killed in July 2024.  (Google Maps)

"I apologize for the actions of somebody that happened to be with me," Joseph said following his arrest. "None of that should have happened the way it happened. I wouldn't wish death on nobody."

Prior to her arrest, Roberson was on the Texas "Top 10" Most Wanted Fugitive list. She was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of murder and forgery, FOX 4 News reports. Her bond has been set at $520,000, and she will be transferred to a jail in San Antonio. 

Adiah Roberson Texas DPS photo

Adiah Roberson was captured more than three months after she allegedly shot and killed a Sonic manager after trying to pay for food with counterfeit money.  (Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

Authorities confirmed a tip received through Texas Crime Stoppers led multi-agency fugitive investigators to her, and they are determining if that tip is eligible for the $5,000 cash reward that was being offered for information leading to her capture. 

Shrewsbury is described as being a jokester who was comforting and "would bleed sweat and tears for Sonic," a woman who identified herself as his mother posted on an online obituary tribute wall. 