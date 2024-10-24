Army soldier’s death investigated as homicide after body found inside Missouri base dumpster

The Army is investigating the death of a 23-year-old sergeant as a homicide after her body was found inside a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

In an update on Thursday, U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood announced in a social media post that a person of interest had been taken into custody in relation to the death of Sgt. Sarah Roque.

"Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said in a news release.

Roque, 23, was first reported missing on Monday after her family and chain of command were unable to contact her.

On Tuesday, the base announced that the 23-year-old's body was found in the dumpster near barracks for single soldiers. Officials declined to say who found her body or whether there was a suspected cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Sergeant Sarah Roque, 23, has been found deceased," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Roque was from Ligonier, Indiana, and served as a bridge crew member and a mine dog handler with the K-9 detachment of the 5th Engineer Battalion, base officials said in a news release.

She enlisted in 2020 and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. Her awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Beck said her death had caused a "tremendous void" in their team.

"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Sergeant Roque," Beck said.

"Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," he said. "Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time."

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Roque's death came after Army Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, 23, was brutally killed in May in her home near Fort Campbell in Louisiana.

According to an autopsy report, Dueñas suffered 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to sharp force injuries.

A $55,000 reward from the family and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) was announced for any information that may help the police solve the case.

"This is a human being. This is a Latina. This is a young lady that signed on the dotted line to serve our country," said Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia of the LULAC National Military and Veterans Committee. "We want to know what happened, who did it, and we want the person or people who did it brought to justice."

In the months since, no suspect has been named, no motive identified and no arrests made.

