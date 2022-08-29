Texas off-duty deputy constable killed in shooting after picking up dinner for his family: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty deputy constable in Texas was shot and killed as he drove home from picking up dinner for his family on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Omar Ursin, a deputy constable with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, was identified as the man killed in the shooting, the constable’s office said.

"It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin," the constable’s office said.

Ursin was driving his family’s car around 6:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita when the shooting happened, Harris County law enforcement officials said.

Investigators believe the initial shots were fired as Ursin and the suspect vehicle drove past a middle school in Timber. Ursin then crashed into a tree in the median of the roadway, FOX26 Houston reported.

Ursin was shot at least once and pronounced dead at a hospital, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Gonzalez said that a vehicle fleeing the scene of the shooting was described as a dark-colored, newer model sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle sped away eastbound on Madera Run Parkway before heading north on Olympic National Drive.

Officials called on residents who live in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for footage of the incident or the fleeing suspect vehicle.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.