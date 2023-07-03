Indianapolis hairdresser reportedly killed in murder-suicide by ‘jealous’ ex-boyfriend

An Indianapolis hairdresser was killed in an apparent murder-suicide by a "jealous" ex-boyfriend, according to local reports.

Police officers responded to a strip mall in the 10000 block of E. Washington St. just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired inside the New Look Hair Salon. Responding officers located a man and woman inside the salon who’d been shot, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that while the business was closed, there had been a gathering inside the salon before the shooting.

Detectives later determined that the shooter had been the salon owner’s ex-boyfriend who turned the gun on himself after shooting the owner.

A friend of the victim – who referred to her by her nickname "TeeTee" – told FOX 59 that she’d just opened the salon with her husband.

"The happiness [TeeTee’s ex-boyfriend] was seeing, he didn’t like that. He wasn't happy that she was moving on," the friend told the outlet.

The salon is reportedly a hangout spot for the area’s Haitian immigrant community and the owner was well-known.

"She was very sweet. She cared about others in the community," another friend told FOX 59. "Sometimes if you didn’t have any money to get your hair done or nails done, she’d just look out for you, like, ‘Hey, it’s okay, just come.'"