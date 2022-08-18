Indiana widow facing murder charges in firefighter husband's execution death; another man also charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The widow of a firefighter who was executed in his own driveway three years ago was charged with murder in his death on Thursday, the Evansville Police Department announced.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, 50, has been in jail since July on a charge of perjury and was hit with the murder charge this week.

Another man who has long been a suspect in the case, 41-year-old Evansville resident Larry Ali Richmond Sr., was also charged with murder. He's been in jail since 2019 on federal gun charges.

Robert Doerr, who was a firefighter for nearly 30 years in Evansville, Indiana, was shot three times and killed after coming home from a 12-hour shift on Feb. 26, 2019.

"This senseless selfish act will forever leave a void of Robby’s family, his friends and his co-workers," Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said at a press conference Thursday. "Today is the first step in seeing some type of justice for Robbie."

Evansville Police Department Officer Blake Keen said in 2020 that Richmond "had a relationship with the Doerr family at the time Robert was executed."

An inmate who was locked up with Richmond told police that the suspect confessed to the murder in jail and also said he was in a relationship with Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, according to an affidavit obtained by WEHT.

Fox-Doerr also allegedly called Richmond and talked to him on his phone for five minutes just before the murder, but she later deleted records of the call from her phone because she didn't want investigators to think she was having an affair with Richmond, the affidavit said.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Larson said Thursday that the community finally has "some closure" for the loss of Doerr.

"The citizens of Evansville lost a firefighter who always went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and property," Larson said at a press conference. "Even more importantly, he was a son, a brother, a father and grandfather."

Fox-Doerr is currently being held on a $50,000 bond for the perjury charge. It wasn't immediately clear if she or Richmond had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.