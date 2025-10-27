Indiana trans student admits to plotting Valentine’s Day school shooting, kept ‘shrine’ to mass killers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A transgender high school student in Indiana accused of plotting a Valentine’s Day mass shooting has reached a plea deal, pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Trinity J. Shockley, 18, was charged in February in Morgan Superior Court with conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of intimidation to commit terrorism.

Shockley identifies as a transgender male and often goes by Jamie or Dex, according to authorities.

Court records show a plea agreement was filed Friday, with a hearing held Monday where Shockley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony. The two intimidation charges were dropped under the deal. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Under Indiana law, a person convicted of a Level 2 felony faces between 10 and 30 years in prison. The Indianapolis Star reported that Shockley’s attorney requested a sentence of no more than 12.5 years in prison and up to five years of probation.

As part of probation, Shockley must meet with mental health professionals, is prohibited from searching for school-shooting content and is barred from entering Morgan County school properties.

Authorities said Shockley’s alleged plan to attack Mooresville High School was uncovered when the FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department. The FBI later said it "swiftly coordinated" with local officials to investigate.

The tip indicated that Shockley planned a shooting, had access to an AR-15 rifle and had ordered a bulletproof vest. It also said Shockley was infatuated with Nikolas Cruz, who carried out the 2018 Parkland school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

A search of Shockley’s home by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department revealed a "shrine" to recent mass shooters, including Cruz, Dylann Roof, who killed nine people in a Charleston church, and Ethan Crumbley, who carried out the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in Michigan. Court documents said Shockley also kept a photo album and buttons featuring the shooters’ faces.

Investigators found notebooks in which Shockley identified as "Dex… a transgender male [who has] a lot of homicidal thoughts."

"These thoughts never seem to stop, you may believe that I am some edgelord, but in reality, I am just a loser," Shockley wrote in a Dec. 16, 2024 entry, according to court documents. "I am grateful for my chance to live but in reality, I am scared of living. Is it the government you ask? No. It is this sad reality of living with piece(s) of s---… I hope whoever reads this takes acknowledgment and maybe use it for your massacre. :)"

In January, Shockley wrote about wanting to harm others and said people needed to be "killed" and "wiped away from humanity."

Authorities also uncovered Discord and Snapchat messages where Shockley, using the handle "Crazy Nikolaz," described plans for "Parkland part two" and said, "I’ll be honest. I’m close to shooting mine up. I have an AR-15."

Investigators said Shockley planned to carry out the attack at lunchtime "because that would present the most target-rich environment."

According to court documents, Shockley later told police the plan was a joke.

"[Shockley] stated that [Shockley] wanted to recreate [what] Cruz did, but [Shockley] would never do anything like that," the documents said. "It was said out of rage. [Shockley] is trying to get help with it. [Shockley] wanted to be in home school because of how bad the thoughts got…"

Shockley also told police about being bullied after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in September 2022. The crash left Shockley with a fractured skull and brain injuries, according to a WRTV report.

Detectives wrote that Shockley had sought mental health support from the school district, but the request was denied by Shockley’s father, who "did not believe in mental health treatment," according to a school official.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.