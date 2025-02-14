Transgender Indiana student planned 'Parkland part two' high school shooting: Docs

A transgender high school student in Indiana is accused of planning to kill masses of students on Valentine's Day – the anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Trinity J Shockley, 18, is being held in the Morgan County jail in Martinsville, Indiana without bond. Shockley was charged Thursday in Morgan Superior Court 1 with the highest-level felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and two low-level felony counts of intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Shockley identifies as a transgender man and often goes by Jamie or Dex.

The plot to conduct a mass shooting at Mooresville High School was foiled when the FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess the credibility. In a statement to Fox News Digital, FBI Indianapolis said that the agency "swiftly coordinated" with local officials to investigate.

SHOOTING INSIDE INDIANA SUPERMARKET LEAVES 3 DEAD, WITH 2 OFFICERS SUSTAINING INJURIES

The tip stated that a person, later identified as Shockley, was planning a shooting and had access to an AR-15 rifle and had ordered a bulletproof vest. The tip noted that Shockley reportedly was infatuated with Nikolas Cruz, the man who conducted the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida which occurred on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

On Wednesday, officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search at Shockley's home.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

At the home, according to court documents, Shockley had a "shrine" of recent mass school shooters.

The wall included Cruz, as well as Dylann Roof, the man who killed multiple people in a church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, and Ethan Crumbley from the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. The documents said that Shockley also had a photo album of mass shooters, as well as buttons with their faces on it.

Law enforcement also reportedly seized a number of notebooks from Shockley’s room. In the recovered notebooks, Shockley identified as "Dex… a transgender male [who has] a lot of homicidal thoughts."

"These thoughts never seem to stop, you may believe that I am some edgelord, but in reality, I am just a loser," Shockley wrote in an entry dated Dec. 16, 2024. "I am grateful for my chance to live but in reality, I am scared of living. Is it the government you ask? No. It is this sad reality of living with piece(s) of s---… I hope whoever reads this takes acknowledgment and maybe use it for your massacre. :)"

APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING GUN TO CAMPUS MONTHS AFTER DEADLY MASS SHOOTING

In other entries from January, Shockley wrote about wanting to hurt others and said people need to be "killed" and "wiped away from humanity."

"You all need to be burnt out, killed, wiped away from humanity," he wrote. "Right now, I want to pull out a [sic] AR-15."

READ THE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT:

During the investigation, authorities also found archives of Shockley’s Discord and Snapchat accounts which included conversations about planning a school shooting. On Discord, Shockley’s username was reportedly "Crazy Nikolaz."

In one conversation with "TCC Mama" from Jan. 12, 2025, Shockley claimed that she had an AR-15 and had prepared for "Parkland part two."

Jamie: "Yeah. I’ll be honest. I’m close to shooting mine up. I have an AR-15."

TCC Mama: "OMD that’s so cool!! But wait, do you have a solid plan??"

Jamie: "Parkland part two. Of course. I’ve been planning this for a YEAR."

TCC Mama: "You don’t plan on killing yourself right??"

Jamie: "No."

TCC Mama: "Okay good Your secret is safe with me bro. Kids are awful And if you do carry it out good luck."

Investigators said Shockley planned to commit the crime at lunchtime "because that would present the most target-rich environment."

Accoridng to court documents, Shockley told police in an interview on Wednesday it was a joke.

"[Shockley] stated that [Shockley] wanted to recreate [what] Cruz did, but [Shockley] would never do anything like that," the documents said. "It was said out of rage. [Shockley] is trying to get help with it. [Shockley] wanted to be in home school because of how bad the thoughts got…"

Shockley also told police about being bullied and teased after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Sept. 2022. The crash caused Shockley to suffer a fractured skull and brain injuries, according to report by WRTV at the time.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT WAS IN CONTACT WITH MAN ACCUSED OF PLOTTING HIS OWN ATTACK: REPORT

The driver, Michael Simpson, 35, committed suicide about a year later and before the criminal charges against him were resolved. The detective said Shockley expressed guilt about Simpson’s suicide.

Detectives also noted in court documents that Shockley had sought mental health resources from the school district, but Shockley’s father denied that request. A school official allegedly told investigators that Shockley’s father "did not believe in mental health treatment."

The superintendent of Mooresville Schools, Jake Allen, said that he is grateful for the "quick response" by local, state and federal law enforcement.

"Through our school staff as well as partnerships with multiple outside agencies, a variety of mental health resources are available to all students of Mooresville Schools," Allen said in a statement. "We strongly encourage any student or family with questions about resources to reach out to their school office."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our schools should always be a place of safety, learning, and belonging," he said. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep our schools safe. Together, as a community, we will continue to protect and support one another."

Shockley's next court appearance was not immediately available on online court records.