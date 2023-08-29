Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana police arrest 2nd man in connection with July block party shooting that left 1 dead, 17 others injured

IN police had called for owners to shut down the gathering prior to the shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police arrested a second man Monday in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting, Muncie police said.

The Muncie man had not been formally charged in the shooting as of Monday night.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOOTS MACHETE-WIELDING MAN IN INDIANAPOLIS

His arrest is the second in the shooting, which occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, was killed 18 others were injured, including a woman who was run over by a car while running from the scene.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A second man has been charged in connection to the block party shooting in Muncie, Indiana, that left one person dead and seventeen others wounded. (Fox News)

On Aug. 1, police announced the arrest of John L. Vance Jr., 36, in the shooting. He faces two counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting occurred as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering, authorities have said. Bonner was among those attending the party, police said.