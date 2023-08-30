Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Indiana man found guilty in execution-style triple murder tied to feud

IN man already serving sentence for an unrelated crime committed prior to the series of murders

Associated Press
Published
A jury convicted a central Indiana man of three counts of murder Tuesday in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people that authorities said resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of the defendant.

Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown also was found guilty of firearm offenses in the slayings of Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42; Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin; and Martin’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop, all of Lebanon.

Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8, 2021, at a Lebanon apartment after receiving a report that three people may be dead. All three had been shot in the head.

The slayings occurred amid a feud between one of the victims and a friend of Grimball’s, a probable cause affidavit said.

"Our hearts are with the families of Grace, Brannon, and Larry," Deputy Boone County Prosecutor T.K. Morris said. ". . . We hope this verdict can help the families and our community heal."

Grimball acted as his own attorney during the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Grimball is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime committed before the slayings.