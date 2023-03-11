Expand / Collapse search
Ohio man arrested after 3 bodies found bound, gagged and shot in head at 2 scenes

Ohio police said Elias Gudino, 58, has been charged with aggravated murder

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
An Ohio man was arrested on Friday hours after the bodies of three men who had been bound and gagged and shot in the head were found at two scenes a few miles from each other that morning. 

Two of the bodies were found in Akron, Ohio and the third was not far away in Copley, Ohio, the Copley Police Department said in a Saturday release, adding that it had started a joint investigation with the Akron Police Department. 

The bodies were discovered on the side of the road in wooded areas. 

Elias Gudino, 58, who lives in Copley, was later arrested and has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Elias Gudino, 58, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder. (Copley Police Department)

More charges may be forthcoming, police said, adding that they believe there could be additional suspects.

Police believe that the men were likely kidnapped and brought into Summit County but said that investigators believed the incidents were "isolated" and there’s no danger to the community. 

Not all of the victims have been identified and investigators aren’t sure of the motive yet. 

The victims were shot while they were bound and gagged, police said. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Akron Police Department. 