Indiana
Published

Indiana mall shooting leaves 1 wounded, shoppers evacuated, stores closed

The alleged shooter has reportedly turned himself in to police

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A shooting at a mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana, left one person wounded Saturday afternoon, an official confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

One person was treated after being shot at Glenbrook Square Mall, which was evacuated after the incident, Fort Wayne Fire Department’s public information officer said, adding its Rescue Task Force had responded. 

Shoppers panicked and began to run as the sound of gunshots rang out, a witness who was in the food court told WANE-TV. She said a police officer helped her and her husband out of the building. 

The Fort Wayne Police Department and other agencies also responded to the scene after shots were reported around 3:30 p.m. local time, the station reported.  

EL PASO WALMART SHOOTER GETS 90 LIFE SENTENCES FOR ATTACK THAT KILLED 23 

The façade of Glenbrook Mall

Glenbrook Square Mall was evacuated and closed early after a shooting there Saturday.  (Google Maps)

FORT LAUDERDALE APARTMENT COMPLEX SHOOTING LEAVES 5 INJURED, INCLUDING 2 JUVENILES 

The mall confirmed on Facebook that it was closing for the rest of the day and would reopen Sunday. 

The victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, WANE reported, adding that the suspect turned himself in after the shooting. 

Police said there was an argument between the suspect and victim and the shooting wasn’t random, the station reported. 