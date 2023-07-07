Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

El Paso Walmart shooter gets 90 life sentences for attack that killed 23

El Paso Walmart gunman Patrick Crusius could still face death penalty in state case in Texas

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The White Texas gunman who shot and killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 was given 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison on Friday, The Associated Press reports. 

Patrick Crusius, 24, was sentenced to multiple life terms following the mass shooting that target Hispanic shoppers on the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Crusius could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial.

He pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges after federal prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.

IOWA TEEN WHO BEAT SPANISH TEACHER TO DEATH IN PARK, HID BODY UNDER TARP GETS LIFE IN PRISON

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius was arraigned in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019.  (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama handed down the sentence after two days of victim impact statements in which family members of the slain directly addressed Crusius.

"You left children without their parents, you left spouses without their spouses, and we still need them," Bertha Benavides, wife of victim Arturo, told Crusius.

Crusius opened fire with an AK-style semiautomatic rife on Aug. 3, 2019, after he ranted online warning about a "Hispanic invasion of Texas." 

People gather at a makeshift memorial outside the El Paso, Texas, Walmart

People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart Aug. 15, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.  (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

‘INVASION’ LANGUAGE CONTINUES AFTER EL PASO WALMART SHOOTING

Some of the victims of the shooting were citizens of Mexico and more than two dozen people were injured. 

The memorial services in El Paso, Texas, of Margie Reckard

Mourners wait in line, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the memorial services in El Paso, Texas, of Margie Reckard, 63, who was killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso earlier in the month.  (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

The people who were killed ranged in age from a 15-year-old to elderly grandparents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The attack was the deadliest of a dozen mass shootings in the U.S. linked to hate crimes since 2006, according to a database from The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 