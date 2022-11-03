Indiana homeowner killed after exchanging gunfire with home invaders

An Owen County, Indiana homeowner died during a home invasion on Wednesday night after exchanging gunfire with the two suspects.

Officers with the Owen County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an active home invasion just before 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday and when they arrived, they found homeowner Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, injured and outside of the home.

Salinas was administered first aid, but it was unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner’s Office.

A preliminary investigation found Salinas and two suspects exchanged gunfire during the home invasion, and by the time responding officers arrived, the suspects had fled.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District, which is handling the investigation, the two suspects left in an unknown direction in a gray or blue passenger vehicle.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown, the release read, and it is unknown whether the suspects were injured.

Part of the investigation includes obtaining video footage from nearby locations, which State Police said is underway, as are follow-ups with leads.

The department said it did not believe the public is in any danger.

While the investigation is ongoing, police ask anyone with information about the matter to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 and ask for Detective Ian Matthews.