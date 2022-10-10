Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Indiana police fatally shoot man who allegedly killed 2 people

IN police found the man after discovering 2 bodies outside a local home

Associated Press
A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said.

The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola, a town of about 9,000 people near Indiana's borders with Michigan and Ohio. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.

The man exchanged gunfire with police, then fled on foot. During another exchange, he was struck at least once and killed, state police said.

A man who was suspected of killing two people was fatally shot in Indiana.

The man "matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two males" about 1 a.m., state police said.

No names were released.