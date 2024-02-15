Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

Illinois teen dies days after being shot on front porch of home

3 IL men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
After one year, 'America's most dangerous law' is damaging policing profession in Illinois, says local sheriff Video

After one year, 'America's most dangerous law' is damaging policing profession in Illinois, says local sheriff

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard said after one year in effect, the SAFE-T Act is having the "intended result" and damaging the policing profession in Illinois.

  • A 13-year-old girl named Ra’niya Steward from southern Illinois died after suffering a gunshot wound to her head on February 3.
  • The incident occurred while she was standing on the front porch of a relative's home.
  • Three Alton men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the shooting.

A 13-year-old southern Illinois girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her head while standing on a porch has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Ra’niya Steward of Alton was shot around 3 p.m. Feb. 3 while standing on the front porch at a relative's home. Investigators do not believe she was the target of the gunfire, local news outlets reported.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, and Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a joint statement Wednesday announcing the girl's death.

ILLINOIS SHOOTING LEAVES 4 WOMEN DEAD, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ra’niya Steward," Haine said. "Our community is heartbroken. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ra’niya at this difficult time."

Illinois crime

Ra’niya Steward of Alton was shot around 3 p.m. Feb. 3 while standing on the front porch at a relative's home.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl," Ford said.

SHOOTING AT ILLINOIS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION LEAVES AT LEAST 20 INJURED, 1 DEAD

Three Alton men, ages 19 to 24, have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to the shooting. They were being held in the Madison County Jail on Wednesday.

Court documents say the shooting was directed at a rival faction.