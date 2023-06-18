Multiple casualties in Illinois shooting: reports

Emergency service personnel responded to a scene by a shopping center near Willowbrook, Illinois, after multiple people were reportedly shot Saturday evening.

A large police presence was observed at Burr Ridge near Route 83, where shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people, according to local reports.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office requested emergency assistance at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

CHICAGO BOY. 7, DROWNS AFTER PLAYING IN LAKE MICHIGAN UNDER ‘HAZARDOUS’ CONDITIONS

Multiple gunshot victims were found at the scene, although the exact number and the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

ILLINOIS MAN WHO SHOT SELF IN LEG WHILE ASLEEP FACING FELONY CHARGES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.