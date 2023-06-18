Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Multiple casualties in Illinois shooting: reports

Multiple people were shot near Willowbrook, Illinois

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Emergency service personnel responded to a scene by a shopping center near Willowbrook, Illinois, after multiple people were reportedly shot Saturday evening.

A large police presence was observed at Burr Ridge near Route 83, where shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people, according to local reports.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office requested emergency assistance at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

DuPage County Sheriff's Office cars

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office requested emergency assistance in response to a shooting near Willowbrook. (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple gunshot victims were found at the scene, although the exact number and the extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.

DuPage County Sheriff's Office vehicles

Multiple gunshot victims were found at the scene of the shooting. (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.