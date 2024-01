Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Four women were killed in a "domestic related" shooting south of Chicago early Sunday and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The deadly shooting happened in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, a village suburb about 30 miles south of Chicago.

MARYLAND POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT WHO FATALLY SHOT SNOWPLOW DRIVER

Tinley Park authorities said four victims were killed in the shooting. Police have not identified the victims and the circumstances behind the shooting remain unclear at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A suspect is in custody and the scene is secure, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police were asking residents to stay out of the area.