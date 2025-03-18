Illinois parents, lawmakers sound alarm over proposed homeschooling bill: 'Direct assault on families'

Conservative lawmakers in Illinois are sounding the alarm about a bill that could drastically change homeschooling rules in the Prairie State.

The Homeschool Act, also known as HB2827, would mandate homeschooling parents to fill out a "homeschool declaration form" that would essentially register them in their nearest public school district.

The children of parents who don't fill out the form are considered "truant, with penalties applying," according to the bill's synopsis. It also requires documentation of immunizations and health examinations for children who wish to participate in public school activities.

"[If a] child in a homeschool program seeks to enroll part time in a public school or participate in any public school activities taking place on or off of school grounds, the homeschool administrator must submit proof that the child has received all required immunizations and health examinations or a signed Certificate of Religious Exemption," the text states.

The bill also "sets forth requirements for homeschool administrators and programs and reporting requirements."

"[The bill] makes conforming and other changes in the Freedom of Information Act, the School Code, and the Illinois School Student Records Act, including requiring (rather than allowing) nonpublic schools to register with the State Board of Education," the synopsis concludes.

The Illinois State Board of Education's Education Policy Committee is reviewing the bill on Wednesday – but opposing lawmakers have encouraged constituents to submit witness slips in an attempt to halt any further progress on the bill. Illinois state senator Neil Anderson said on Facebook that 30,000 witness slips have been submitted.

"After nearly 30,000 witness slips opposing this attack on our private and home schools, we need the public to resubmit their witness slips before tomorrow's House Education Policy Committee meeting at 8 AM," the Republican wrote.

"Make your voice heard and protect our right to homeschool!"

Chris Miller, a Republican representative in the Illinois House of Representatives, also called attention to the bill in a Facebook post.

"HB2827 is scheduled for the House Education Policy Committee tomorrow," Miller wrote. "As a father of 7 homeschooled children, I find this bill to be a direct assault on families across Illinois!"

Some left-leaning politicians have also voiced concerns about HB2827. Illinois state representative La Shawn Ford, a Democrat, told local outlet The Center Square that he's "not for it."

"From the constituents that I've gotten calls from, I’m understanding why they don't like it," Ford is quoted as saying. "The loss of their autonomy, that's a major concern that they lose the autonomy over their children, which is why they choose homeschooling. They want to have control over their children’s education, including the curriculum, how they teach and the philosophy."