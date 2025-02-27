Department of Education launches 'EndDEI' portal for parents, students, teachers to report discrimination

EXCLUSIVE - The U.S. Department of Education (ED) on Thursday launched a portal allowing parents to report what’s been going on in classrooms.

Parents can now go to EndDEI.gov to "describe in as much detail as possible the discriminatory practice taking place," as well as sections to list the school district and zip code.

"The U.S. Department of Education is committed to ensuring all students have access to meaningful learning free of divisive ideologies and indoctrination," the website states.

The submission form provides an outlet for students, parents, teachers, and others to report "illegal discriminatory practices" in schools. ED will use the incident report to "identify potential areas for investigation."

Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, told Fox News Digital that the portal is necessary considering the widespread push to report these kinds of incidents.

"We’re very much in a ‘see something, say something’ moment in time – not only to root out the obvious practices and policies, but also the insidious proxies that have permeated education. With approximately 13,500 school districts and 4,000 degree-granting institutions, there’s a lot of ground to cover – and many hands make light work!"

The portal comes after President Donald Trump’s crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) soon after he got into office, fulfilling a campaign promise. Trump on January 22 signed an executive order terminating DEI discrimination in the federal workforce, and in federal contracting and spending.

The executive order directed every department and agency to end "private sector DEI discrimination," including civil compliance investigations. Furthermore, the ED was ordered to issue guidance to ensure that any new measures and practices are aligned with the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which held that race-based affirmative action programs in college admissions violate the Constitution.

Many proponents of DEI argue that the effort corrects historical injustices and systemic inequities.

"For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies—but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely," said Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, an organization that ascended to prominence by highlighting educational content deemed inappropriate by parents, in a press release.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have often become contentious battles between parents and school board officials, sparking a debate about how much control parents have over their children's education.

Parents lashed out at school administrators over sexually explicit and LGBTQ-related books being showcased in school libraries and used in the classroom.

Some teachers took issue with mandates forcing them to use students' pronouns that did not align with their biological sex, resulting in legal battles that swung in their favor.

Lawmakers from the local school board to state level passed legislation giving parents more transparency into their child’s education, curbing DEI efforts that affect community members, and implementing rigorous book review policies that address progressive curricula like critical race theory and gender theory being taught in classrooms.