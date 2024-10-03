Expand / Collapse search
Homeschooling rates surge across the country in the wake of COVID: Report

Delaware saw a 29-percent increase alone in homeschooling, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy

Joshua Q. Nelson
Published
Idaho homeschooling ‘continues to grow’: Audra Talley Video

Idaho homeschooling ‘continues to grow’: Audra Talley

Homeschool Idaho board member Audra Talley joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the surge in homeschooling since the pandemic.

Homeschooling is growing  across the country following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy’s Homeschool Research Lab reported its analysis of the homeschooling rate for 21 states for the 2023-2024 academic year. The report also noted that only 30 states keep track of their homeschooling numbers. 

Among the 21 states that reported their homeschooling participation for the 2023-2024 school year, only two showed a decline. The other 19 states showed increases, ranging from slight to significant.

Mom and children on laptops.

Homeschooling is increasingly growing across the country following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Johns Hopkins University. (iStock)

WEST COAST EXODUS DRIVING SURGE IN HOMESCHOOLING IN DEEP RED STATE CALLED 'FREEST' IN NATION

For example, Georgia saw a 2% rise in homeschooling while Delaware’s is much higher at 29%, the report states. Vermont and New Hampshire saw decreases in the number of parents homeschooling their children. However, the researchers add that the decline in New Hampshire may not actually reflect a drop in homeschooling.

"Recent data shows that, in the 2023-2024 school year, homeschooling grew across the United States. While the exact reason for this growth is unknown, we do know that it was not driven by the pandemic or a sudden disruption to traditional schooling," the report stated.

Homeschooling becomes a growing trend

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy’s Homeschool Research Lab reported their analysis of the homeschooling rate for 21 states for the 2023-2024 academic year. (iStock )

Homeschooling is an alternative to the public schools families are zoned for. Charter and magnet schools are other alternatives to public schools.

SCHOOL CHOICE REVOLUTION HELPS HOMESCHOOLERS, TOO

Educational Freedom Institute Director Corey DeAngelis blamed the teachers unions, particularly the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten, for driving parents to choose homeschooling over public schools.

"The unions showed their true colors and pushed more families to embrace homeschooling long-term. Families saw the leftist indoctrination happening in public schools through ‘remote learning’ and many of them became more confident in their ability to homeschool," DeAngelis told Fox News Digital. 

Empty classroom halls in public school

Homeschooling is an alternative to the public schools families are zoned for. Charter and magnet schools are other alternatives to public schools. (Photo by Kerem Yucel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Kerem Yucel)

"The power-hungry unions held children’s education hostage by fighting to keep schools closed as long as possible to secure billions of dollars in ransom payments from taxpayers," he added.

The AFT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

