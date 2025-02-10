Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

University of Minnesota students rail against college leadership over wishy-washy stand on ICE

University of Minnesota students call for school to be 'shut down' if administrators do not make it 'sanctuary campus'

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson , Kaylee Holland , Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
close
University of Minnesota students challenge the school's support of Trump's deportation plan Video

University of Minnesota students challenge the school's support of Trump's deportation plan

Students at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis outraged after school released a statement supporting President Trump's deportation plan.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

University of Minnesota (UM) students called for their school to be "shut down" if their administrators do not make it a "sanctuary campus."

"What do we want?" the lead protest speaker asked a crowd on UM’s campus on Thursday. "Sanctuary campus!" the crowd answered. After the exchange repeated a few times, the lead speaker asked "if we don’t get it?" "Shut it down!" the crowd answered.

The speaker chanting on a megaphone represented the progressive group Students for a Democratic Society (SFDS).

Facing harsh cold weather conditions, SFDS assembled students, faculty, and Minneapolis residents at UM's Coffman Student Union on campus to protest the university's compliance with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Some students carried signs saying "no human is illegal," while another sign read "Students Against The Racist Reactionary Republican Agenda."

LEAVITT ON OFFENSE AT FIRST BRIEFING, STRESSING TRUMP WILL DEPORT 'HEINOUS' ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMINALS

Minneapolis students

University of Minneapolis (UM) students slammed their school’s administrators for complying with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement. (Fox News Digital)

President Donald Trump rescinded the previous administration’s executive order prohibiting ICE raids in locations such as churches, hospitals and schools — a measure that aligns with Trump’s border czar Tom Homan's vow to have strict immigration enforcement.

Additional chants were shouted during the protest, such as "Up, up with liberation. Down, down with deportation." 

Sasmit Rahman, a member of SFDS, told Fox News Digital that their "campaign" has been focused on "Trump's agenda, attacks on academic freedoms, reproductive rights, and immigration rights."

"As seen here, we called this protest in response to our [college] administration saying that they would comply with all orders — all federal orders regarding ICE on campus," said Sasmit, a senior studying psychology.

She went on to say, "I found it to be just very strange considering the city of Minneapolis, Mayor Frye, and Ilhan Omar went and released a statement literally the day before saying that Minneapolis was a sanctuary city and that ICE was not welcome on campus." 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frye said last month that he will not work with the Trump administration on deporting illegal immigrants, a stance many of the students had approved of.

SELENA GOMEZ POSTS, QUICKLY DELETES VIDEO CRYING ABOUT TRUMP'S ICE DEPORTATIONS AND DISPLAYING MEXICAN FLAG

A pedestrian walks at the University of Minnesota campus

University of Minnesota (UM) students called for their school to be "shut down" if their administrators do not make it a sanctuary campus. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A coalition of UM’s Board of Regents, students, faculty, administrators, alumni, and general Minnesota residents signed a petition to "resist current and planned federal and state actions" regarding immigration enforcement

The petition amassed over 3,000 signatures.

However, UM, a federally funded institution, announced that they "cannot ignore federal court orders or subpoenas," the UMN Daily reported

Despite their position on complying with federal law enforcement, UM officials released a memo offering guidance for members of their "community who are affected by immigration policies."

"I think it's ridiculous," Melanie, a political science and Spanish major, told Fox News Digital. Melanie explained further that her parents were immigrants from Mexico.

"There's a lot of undocumented students, and they're here to get the education that they deserve because many of their parents probably couldn't even graduate high school."

Many other students were concerned about UM’s handling of the deportation issue.

Cedar, a sophomore on a pre-med track, told Fox News Digital that he was "disappointed" by UM’s statement.

"I think that they're kind of handling it a little roughly right now," Cedar shared.

Elizabeth, a sociology major, said that while she understands why UM is complying with federal orders, she can "relate" with the "fear and frustration" of the students.

"I also hope that they will take kind of a lenient approach, especially as a lot of international students in the U.S. are on the U of M campus," she added.

Students for a Democratic Society

Sasmit Rahman, a member of Students for a Democratic Society, is a senior studying psychology. The group claimed in an Instagram post that the Trump administration is causing "terror" across the country, "threatening our community." (Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's horrible that the (university) is doing what they're doing. They're afraid and all they're going for is the money," said Robert, an art and anthropology major.

The University of Minnesota declined to speak with Fox News Digital about the matter.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn