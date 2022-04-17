Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois offering free health care to some illegal immigrants

Program provides free health care to undocumented individuals between ages 55 and 64

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Illinois is now offering free health care to some adult illegal immigrants after state lawmakers approved the program last year.

The program will provide the free health care to undocumented individuals between the ages of 55 and 64, FOX32 Chicago reported. The program expands upon the state’s effort to provide health benefits for immigrant seniors.

The coverage includes doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs, according to the station.

The Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield. 

The Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.  (Photo by Daniel Acker for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

To qualify for the program, individuals must be between 55 and 64 years old, be either an undocumented immigrant or a legal permanent resident of the U.S. for less than five years, and have a household income at or below $18,754 for one person or $25,268 for two people, the report said.

The program will expand again on July 1 to cover eligible adults ages 42 to 54.

