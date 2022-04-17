Illinois offering free health care to some illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois is now offering free health care to some adult illegal immigrants after state lawmakers approved the program last year.

The program will provide the free health care to undocumented individuals between the ages of 55 and 64, FOX32 Chicago reported. The program expands upon the state’s effort to provide health benefits for immigrant seniors.

NEW MEXICO TURNS COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS INTO TUITION FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

The coverage includes doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs, according to the station.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be between 55 and 64 years old, be either an undocumented immigrant or a legal permanent resident of the U.S. for less than five years, and have a household income at or below $18,754 for one person or $25,268 for two people, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The program will expand again on July 1 to cover eligible adults ages 42 to 54.