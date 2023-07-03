Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois man critical after commercial-grade firework explodes in face

Unidentified 58-year-old Cary, IL, resident owned several similar fireworks; charges possible

Associated Press
A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man's face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn't detonated, authorities said Monday.

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

"He lit a firework, which did not detonate as expected," the sheriff's office said. "The man looked into the tube housing the firework and it discharged, striking his face and then exploding."

Illinois crime

Lake County, Illinois sheriff's officers responded to the scene of a botched firework detonation that left a 58-year-old Cary man critically injured.

The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition at a hospital.

Other fireworks were given to a bomb squad for destruction. They typically require a permit to possess and detonate, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said criminal charges are possible.