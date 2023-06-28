2 injured in Maryland home after illegal fireworks explode, cause $400K in damages

Two adults in Maryland were hospitalized Tuesday with a "variety of traumatic injury" after a "mishap" with modified illegal fireworks caused an explosion inside a home, officials said.

The explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. in the garage of the single-family home in Darnestown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said.

A mother and her adult son were home at the time of the explosion, fire officials told FOX5 DC. The son was reportedly in critical condition. No updates on their conditions were immediately available.

Fire investigators said that a resident had misused or modified components of illegal fireworks before the explosion blasted off the garage door and damaged cars in the driveway.

CALIFORNIA POLICE FIND 5,000 POUNDS OF ILLEGAL FIREWORKS, EVACUATE DOZENS OF HOMES

Few details were released about the circumstances leading to the explosion, though a Montgomery County Fire spokesperson described the incident as a "mishap" and "malfunction."

The home suffered at least $400,000 in damage, according to officials.

Fire officials said that several pets were safely rescued from the home, sharing photos of a dog and a cat at the scene.

DIAMOND FIRE THREATENS HOMES IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; MORE THAN 1K RESIDENTS ORDERED TO EVACUATE

Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated until the bomb squad determined it was safe to return on Tuesday evening.

The circumstances of the explosion are still under investigation.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Montgomery County government's website states that all fireworks are illegal in Montgomery County, Prince George's County and the City of Baltimore.