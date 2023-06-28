Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2 injured in Maryland home after illegal fireworks explode, cause $400K in damages

Explosion from modified fireworks blew off garage door of home in Montgomery County, Maryland

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two adults in Maryland were hospitalized Tuesday with a "variety of traumatic injury" after a "mishap" with modified illegal fireworks caused an explosion inside a home, officials said.

The explosion happened around 5:45 p.m. in the garage of the single-family home in Darnestown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said.

A mother and her adult son were home at the time of the explosion, fire officials told FOX5 DC. The son was reportedly in critical condition. No updates on their conditions were immediately available.

Fire investigators said that a resident had misused or modified components of illegal fireworks before the explosion blasted off the garage door and damaged cars in the driveway. 

damaged garage

Fire officials said two adults were hospitalized with "a variety of traumatic injury." (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services )

Few details were released about the circumstances leading to the explosion, though a Montgomery County Fire spokesperson described the incident as a "mishap" and "malfunction."

damaged garage

The fireworks explosion blew the door off the garage and damaged cars parked in the driveway. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services )

The home suffered at least $400,000 in damage, according to officials.

fire truck and officials at scene of damaged home

Fire officials estimated the home suffered at least $400,000 in damages. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services )

Fire officials said that several pets were safely rescued from the home, sharing photos of a dog and a cat at the scene.

rescued dog and cat

A cat and a dog were among several pets safely rescued from the home, fire officials said. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services )

Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated until the bomb squad determined it was safe to return on Tuesday evening.

The circumstances of the explosion are still under investigation.

The Montgomery County government's website states that all fireworks are illegal in Montgomery County, Prince George's County and the City of Baltimore.