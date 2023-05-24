Expand / Collapse search
Illinois man charged with theft for allegedly stealing backhoe, driving 10 miles to airport to catch flight

A southern Illinois man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing a backhoe to drive about 10 miles to an airport to catch a flight, authorities said.

Security camera footage shows a Carbondale man arriving at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois atop a backhoe and leaving it in the airport parking lot Thursday, the Williamson County Sheriffs Office said.

Footage captured the man walking across the street from the lot to the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case, the sheriff's office said.

Man who stole backhoe

A man from northern Illinois, above, was charged with stealing a backhoe and driving it 10 miles to catch a flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. He was spotted walking into the airport with a guitar. (Williamson County Sheriffs Office)

The owner of the backhoe arrived at the airport a short time later and identified the equipment as belonging to his company, the sheriff's office said. The owner said the machine, typically used to move large debris, had been parked at a job site.