Illinois man accused of drugging girlfriend with abortion pills to cause miscarriage

An Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly drugged his pregnant girlfriend with abortion-inducing pills, causing her to have a miscarriage, according to police.

Emerson Evans, 31, was charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, Bloomington police said in a news release.

Officers were called to a home in Bloomington on Friday at around 7 p.m., when they found a pregnant woman suffering a medical emergency.

During the probe, investigators determined that Evans administered abortion pills without the woman's consent to cause her to miscarry, according to police. While abortion is legal in Illinois, intentional homicide of an unborn child carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count.

After unknowingly taking the drugs, the woman began experiencing medical complications and lost her unborn child.

Evans’ girlfriend was seven weeks pregnant when she miscarried, according to IPM Newsroom.

He allegedly put four Mifepristone pills into his girlfriend’s vagina, according to the report. The pill is meant to be taken orally and the recommended dose is one pill.

"We are again saddened by the alleged criminal actions which resulted in harm to others," Police Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement. "It is my hope the mother involved in the matter fully recovers and has the resources and support of this strong community in the future. The officers and detectives worked diligently and honorably through this very tough investigation."

The incident remains under investigation.

During a court hearing, Judge Amy McFarland said Evans allegedly told police he "made the decision" for his girlfriend, according to IPM Newsroom.

"Frankly, the number of pills demonstrates a lack of knowledge or consent," Judge Amy McFarland said at the hearing.

Evans wanted to "effectuate his beliefs of what should occur in the absence of consent. That involved taking a life," McFarland told the court.

Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.