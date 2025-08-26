Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Abortion

Illinois man accused of drugging girlfriend with abortion pills to cause miscarriage

Emerson Evans administered abortion pills to his girlfriend without her consent while she was seven weeks pregnant, police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Glenn Youngkin orders investigation into Fairfax school system over alleged school-funded abortions Video

Glenn Youngkin orders investigation into Fairfax school system over alleged school-funded abortions

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts discuss Gov. Youngkin ordering a state police probe into Fairfax County schools after staff allegedly helped students obtain abortions in 2021.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly drugged his pregnant girlfriend with abortion-inducing pills, causing her to have a miscarriage, according to police.

Emerson Evans, 31, was charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, Bloomington police said in a news release.

Officers were called to a home in Bloomington on Friday at around 7 p.m., when they found a pregnant woman suffering a medical emergency.

During the probe, investigators determined that Evans administered abortion pills without the woman's consent to cause her to miscarry, according to police. While abortion is legal in Illinois, intentional homicide of an unborn child carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count.

MORE THAN 20 GOP ATTORNEYS GENERAL CALL ON RFK JR, FDA TO REINSTATE SAFEGUARDS FOR ABORTION DRUGS

Emerson Evans

Emerson Evans, 31, was charged with two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child. (Bloomington Police Department)

After unknowingly taking the drugs, the woman began experiencing medical complications and lost her unborn child.

Evans’ girlfriend was seven weeks pregnant when she miscarried, according to IPM Newsroom.

He allegedly put four Mifepristone pills into his girlfriend’s vagina, according to the report. The pill is meant to be taken orally and the recommended dose is one pill.

"We are again saddened by the alleged criminal actions which resulted in harm to others," Police Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement. "It is my hope the mother involved in the matter fully recovers and has the resources and support of this strong community in the future. The officers and detectives worked diligently and honorably through this very tough investigation."

DOJ WORKER FACES CAPITAL MURDER CHARGE FOR ALLEGEDLY SLIPPING ABORTION DRUG INTO PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND'S DRINK

Mifepristone

Evans allegedly administered abortion pills without his girlfriend's consent to cause her to miscarry. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The incident remains under investigation.

During a court hearing, Judge Amy McFarland said Evans allegedly told police he "made the decision" for his girlfriend, according to IPM Newsroom.

"Frankly, the number of pills demonstrates a lack of knowledge or consent," Judge Amy McFarland said at the hearing.

Evans wanted to "effectuate his beliefs of what should occur in the absence of consent. That involved taking a life," McFarland told the court.

A woman holds the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, which will induce an abortion

Evans’ girlfriend was seven weeks pregnant when she miscarried. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evans is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12.
Close modal

Continue